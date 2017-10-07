Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RealNickDoran on Twitter.





Carlos Correa powered the Astros to an 8-2 win over the Red Sox on Friday, giving Houston a 2-0 lead in the five game series. He got things started early, drilling a two-run homer off starter Drew Pomeranz in the first inning. The young shortstop drove in two more runs with a double in the sixth frame. Outfielder George Springer laced a double, cracked a solo homer and scored twice. Jose Altuve followed up his three-homer outburst in Game 1 by delivering an RBI single and reaching base four times.

Dallas Keuchel earned the win for the Astros, allowing just one run in 5 2/3 innings while allowing three hits. He struck out seven batters against three walks. He wasn't very efficient with his 96 pitches and couldn't make it deep into the game, but it didn't matter as his teammates piled on the run support.

Drew Pomeranz started for the Red Sox and served up two homers on the way to allowing four runs in two-plus innings of work. The left-hander's velocity has been down in recent games, making his outlook questionable if Boston advances to the next round.

Jackie Bradley drove in the only two runs the Red Sox could muster in the ballgame. He smacked an RBI single off starter Dallas Keuchel in the second inning, then repeated the feat off closer Ken Giles in the ninth.

Mookie Betts left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning after aggravating a wrist injury he has been battling in recent weeks. He is expected to be able to play in Sunday's Game 3. Betts went 1-for-4 with a double on Friday before departing.





Indians Mount a Comeback

Francisco Lindor launched a grand slam to propel the Indians to a 9-8 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of their five-game set. It took 13 innings and more than five hours to decide the outcome, which seemed unlikely as the Yankees took an early 8-3 lead on the strength of home runs by Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks. Indians' ace Corey Kluber was bombed for six runs in 2 2/3 innings to continue the recent trend of the league's best pitchers getting hammered in the playoffs.