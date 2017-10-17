Postseason Dose: CC Cruises

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

Last week, CC Sabathia pitched well in a decisive ALDS Game 5 win over the Indians. He had even more in store Monday in what was essentially another must-win game.

Sabathia spun six shutout innings against the Astros and the Yankees’ offense put eight runs on the board as New York won Game 3 of the ALCS 8-1. The veteran left-hander was excellent, holding the powerful Houston offense at bay with just three hits allowed – all singles – while recording five strikeouts. Sabathia did walk four batters, but he was able to pitch around a bit of wildness, throwing 99 pitches over his six frames.

At 37 years of age, Sabathia became the oldest pitcher to throw at least six shutout innings in a playoff start since Pedro Martinez did it with the Phillies in 2009. In three starts so far this postseason, the big left-hander has put up a 2.30 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while striking out 19 batters across 15 2/3 innings of work.

On the offensive side of things, the Bronx Bombers got three-run home runs from both Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge. Frazier’s blast in the second inning wouldn’t have left the yard in any other park, but it counts all the same.

Judge, meanwhile, entered the night hitting only .129/.270/.258 with 19 strikeouts this postseason and struck out for the 20th time when he went down swinging on three pitches in his first plate appearance. However, he drew a walk in his second trip to the dish and in his third lined one over the left-field wall to break the game open. The soon-to-be American League Rookie of the Year and possible MVP also had a couple nice plays in the field, including one in which he made a running, jumping catch on the warning track before crashing hard into the outfield wall.