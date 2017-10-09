Postseason Dose: Bird the Word





After securing a spot in the ALDS by winning the Wild Card Game against the Twins, the Yankees quickly dropped the first two games of their series against the Indians which left them fighting for their playoff lives when the series shifted back to New York on Sunday.





Through the first 5 2/3 innings of the contest, the Yankees were unable to solve the puzzle that was Carlos Carrasco, who shut the Yankees out on just three hits during his time on the hill. Fortunately for the Bombers’, Masahiro Tanaka was even better on the other side of the diamond.





The 28-year-old right-hander scattered three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings, striking out seven in the process. By continuing to put up zeroes against the Tribe’s dangerous offense, he afforded the Yankees the opportunity to break through and come away with a victory, and that’s just what they did in the seventh inning.





With star left-hander Andrew Miller on the hill, Greg Bird strode to the dish to lead off the seventh inning in a scoreless game. During the regular season, left-handed batters had hit just .164/.268/.213 with one home run in 71 plate appearances against Miller. Remarkably, those numbers are actually better than what right-handers did against him (.136/.222/.201 with two homers in 173 plate appearances.)





With the numbers on his side, Yankees’ manager Joe Girardi stuck with his young first baseman who had been limited to just 147 at-bats and hit a mere .190/.288/.422 with nine homers and 28 RBI in 170 plate appearances during the regular season. That move paid off, as Bird tattooed a 1-1 offering into the upper deck in right field, putting the Yankees ahead 1-0 with what would wind up being the only run scored in the contest.





From there, Tanaka turned the ball over to David Robertson who got one out in the eighth and then to Aroldis Chapman who recorded the final five outs to protect the one-run advantage and allow the Yankees to fight another day.