Postseason Dose: Astros Win

The GIF made its way around Twitter late Saturday, a short clip of Astros catcher Brian McCann squatting stoically, shifting his eyes around to make sure nobody was watching before quickly and subtly nodding to Lance McCullers on the mound.

No signal was needed, because McCullers had thrown a curveball the previous 13 pitches already. One more curveball, and if that hadn't done the trick, then another.

It did the trick, though, as did the next 14; Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out to end the eighth inning, and Didi Gregorius and Gary Sanchez struck out leading off the ninth. It didn't matter that they knew what was coming. They didn't have an answer.

It was a theme on this night, as the Yankees had few answers, offensively or defensively, for the Astros, who advanced to the World Series with a 4-0 win in Saturday's Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees could muster just three hits on the evening, striking out 11 times against McCullers and starter Charlie Morton.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia, who had quieted the Astros' bats in Game 3, had less success Saturday, allowing just one run but working into and out of trouble for most of his night. The Astros put eight men on base during his 3 1/3 innings of work, and Evan Gattis' solo homer in the fourth inning proved to be the difference.

It could have been more, sooner if not for Judge, who along with setting a record for strikeouts in a single postseason, robbed Yuli Gurriel of a would-be home run in the second inning to keep it a scoreless game. When McCullers fanned Judge in the eighth, it was Judge's 27th strikeout in 13 games this postseason.

Morton started the game and exorcised some demons after finishing on the wrong side of Sabathia's Game 3 dominance. In his first appearance since allowing seven runs over 3 2/3 innings, Morton shoved, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out five in his five innings of work.