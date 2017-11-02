Postseason Dose: Astros Champs

Follow @crawford_milb and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.





This may have been one of the best and most evenly matched World Series ever, but in Game 7, it didn’t look like it.





The Houston Astros scored five runs in the first two innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to take advantage of being able to put runners on base in seemingly every inning, and the Astros came up with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday in Game 7 of the World Series to give Houston their first ever world championship.





Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!

The game took an immediate ugly turn for the Dodgers. The white-hot George Springer led the game off with a double down the third base line, and Alex Bregman hit a chopper that should have just advanced him to third. Cody Bellinger inexplicably cut the ball off, and made a disastrous throw to starter Yu Darvish that wasn’t close, allowing Bregman to get to second and Springer to score. After Bregman stole second, a ground out to Bellinger -- who appeared shy to throw the baseball -- scored him to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

One inning later, things got worse for L.A. After walking Brian McCann and giving up a double to Marwin Gonzalez, Darvish was able to get Josh Reddick out. With runners on second-and-third and pitcher Lance McCullers at the plate, the Dodgers inexplicably didn’t have the infield in, and McCullers weak ground ball was hit just far enough to allow McCann to score from third to make it 3-0. On the next pitch, Springer clobbered a 438 foot dinger to left-center to make it 5-0, and chase Darvish from the game.