Postseason Dose: ALCS Astros

Houston closed out Boston in the ALDS on Monday, edging out the Red Sox 5-4 in a back-and-forth game that featured two aces pitching in relief and a rain delay that never was.

Pitching on three days’ rest, Chris Sale was excellent for most of ALDS Game 4 after relieving a struggling Rick Porcello to start the fourth inning, holding the Astros off the scoreboard for his first four frames while striking out six. However, he left a changeup over the plate to Alex Bregman to lead off the eighth inning and the Houston third baseman launched it over the Green Monster to tie the game. Sale had another run charged to his ledger after Craig Kimbrel gave up a go-ahead RBI single to Josh Reddick.

Rafael Devers made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning when he led things off against closer Ken Giles with a Green Monster-aided inside-the-park home run. Giles bucked down after that, though, retiring the next three in order to push the Astros to their first ever ALCS (they were still in the National League the last time they made the LCS).

Sale’s appearance – even if it might have made more sense to just start him if he was going to pitch – wasn’t altogether surprising. The Red Sox had their backs up against the wall and he’s one of the best hurlers in the game even on short rest. What was surprising was seeing Justin Verlander jog in from the bullpen for an appearance.

Coming into Monday, between the majors and minors, Verlander had made 422 regular and postseason appearances. All 422 of them came as a starter. The postseason is certainly a different animal and everything is on the table, but it was a surprise to see manager A.J. Hinch turn to Verlander on short rest not only for his first relief appearance but in the middle of an inning, especially when he has other viable relief options. Verlander promptly served up a go-ahead, two-run home run to the first batter he saw in Andrew Benintendi and he didn’t record a strikeout over his 2 2/3 innings.