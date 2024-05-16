Postseason bound: 14 local teams make regionals

May 15—Fourteen baseball teams from the Boulder, Broomfield and Longmont areas were included as the Colorado High School Activities Association finalized the sport's postseason brackets Wednesday.

Regional tournaments in Class 5A-2A are made up of 32 teams, four at each of the classification's eight sites. Single-elimination play is set for Friday and Saturday.

The winner of each region will play an eight-team, double-elimination tournament for the state title, starting next week.

Class 5A

No. 15 Broomfield (16-7)

Landing spot: Region 2 hosted by No. 2 Regis Jesuit. Also includes No. 18 Ponderosa and No. 31 Loveland.

First up: Ponderosa at 10 a.m. Friday.

One area name to watch: Junior Brendan Fritch is hitting .471 with 15 extra-base hits and 32 runs driven in.

No. 23 Legacy (12-11)

Landing spot: Region 7 hosted by No. 7 Fort Collins. Also includes No. 10 Legend and No. 26 Arapahoe.

First up: Legend at 10 a.m. Friday.

One area name to watch: Junior Christopher Jewett is 5-1 on the mound with a 3.80 ERA in 27 2/3 innings.

No. 29 Fairview (12-11)

Landing spot: Region 4 hosted No. 4 Fruita Monument. Also includes No. 13 Chaparral and No. 20 Rocky Mountain.

First up: Fruita Monument at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Junior Jack Espiritu-Niswonger is hitting .475 and has driven in 18 runs.

No. 30 Monarch (11-12)

Landing spot: Region 3 hosted by No. 3 Castle View. Also includes No. 14 Arvada West and No. 19 Horizon.

First up: Castle View at 1 p.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Senior Christian Mittleman is hitting .440 with four homers and 23 RBIs.

Class 4A

No. 5 Holy Family (16-5-1) and No. 28 Skyline (12-11)

Landing spot: Region 5 hosted by Holy Family. Also includes No. 12 Green Mountain and No. 21 Pueblo Central.

First up: Area teams play at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two area names to watch: Senior Brady Hudson is 5-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 46 innings for the Tigers. Senior Grayson Gomez is hitting .320 with eight doubles and 20 RBIs for the Falcons.

No. 18 Silver Creek (15-8)

Landing spot: Region 2 hosted by No. 2 Golden. Also includes No. 15 Lutheran and No. 31 Denver North.

First up: Lutheran at 9 a.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Junior Connor Lopez is hitting .382 with 15 extra-base hits and 26 runs batted in.

No. 24 Mead (12-10)

Landing spot: Region 8 hosted by No. 8 Thompson Valley. Also includes No. 9 Mullen and No. 25 Evergreen.

First up: Mullen on Friday. Time is TBA.

One area name to watch: Senior Ike Campbell is 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings.

No. 29 Niwot (13-10)

Landing spot: Region 4 hosted by No. 4 Palisade. Also includes No. 13 Pueblo East and No. 20 Grand Junction Central.

First up: Palisade at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Junior Kaige Kennedy is 3-1 with a 0.81 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.

Class 3A

No. 14 Peak to Peak (13-10)

Landing spot: Region 3 hosted by No. 3 University. Also includes No. 19 Englewood and No. 30 Bennett.

First up: Englewood at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Senior Eddie Castilleja is hitting .408 with four home runs and 30 runs driven in.

No. 16 Jefferson Academy (12-11)

Landing spot: Region 1 hosted by No. 1 Eaton. Also includes No. 17 Timnath and No. 32 Kent Denver.

First up: Timnath at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Junior Austen Bauer has a 3.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 2/3 frames.

No. 18 Prospect Ridge Academy (12-11)

Landing spot: Region 2 hosted by No. 2 Berthoud. Also includes No. 15 Wellington and No. 31 Basalt.

First up: Wellington at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Junior Zeke Bote is hitting .500 with 17 extra-base hits and 26 RBIs. He's thrown 32 2/3 innings with a 4.29 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

Class 2A

No. 10 Dawson (16-4)

Landing spot: Region 7 hosted by No. 7 Monte Vista. Also includes No. 23 Rangely and No. 26 Ellicott.

First up: Rangely at 12 p.m. Saturday.

One area name to watch: Freshman Milo Richtel is hitting .548 with 19 extra-base hits. He also has 15 stolen bases.

No. 12 Lyons (14-7)

Landing spot: Region 5 hosted by No. 5 Holyoke. Also includes No. 21 Trinidad and No. 28 Colorado Springs Christian School.

First up: Trinidad on Saturday. Time is TBA.

One area name to watch: Freshman Zack LaCrosse is 5-1 and owns a 0.49 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

