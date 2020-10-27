Postponed yet again: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas pushed to Wednesday

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas will be run on Wednesday. Maybe.

NASCAR’s attempts at running the race on a third day failed Tuesday evening. Mist has plagued the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex for the last three days and hindered any chances of drying the track enough to get the race resumed Tuesday. Wednesday’s race is set to start at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The later afternoon start time is because the weather forecast continues to be poor for the morning. Rain is expected the first half of the day and could diminish as the day goes on. Texas is the second race of the semifinal round.

Just 52 of the 334 scheduled laps were completed on Sunday as numerous cars either hit the wall or nearly hit the wall in misty conditions on Sunday afternoon. That includes Kevin Harvick, who is currently 36th and a lap down. His teammate Clint Bowyer is scored as the race leader.

