Postponed Titans-Steelers NFL Week 4 game will actually be advantage for Eagles

Postponed Titans-Steelers game will actually be advantage for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Titans-Steelers game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Titans organization.

And it’s actually going to end up giving the Eagles an advantage.

Initially, when we heard of a possible postponement, we thought that it would end up being a negative thing for the Eagles, who play the Steelers in Week 5. The thought there was that the Steelers would end up not playing this weekend and have longer to rest and prepare for the Eagles.

But the opposite is happening.

The #Steelers and #Titans will play either Monday or Tuesday, source said. So, being postponed, but not for very long. https://t.co/Xu0SoD2ZpO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

The Steelers are at home in Week 5 to host the Eagles but they will be playing on short rest. And if the game is on Tuesday, then it’s even shorter rest than most teams ever get.

The Eagles will travel across the country to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football, so they’re going to have a short week too. But this would level the playing field a little bit.

Of course, the bigger issue here is the positive COVID-19 cases, the health of players, coaches, staff members and their families, and to a lesser extent, the impact it’ll have on the NFL as a whole. But since this is happening during the season and since it has now postponed a game, it’s only fair to relay the impact it has on competitive advantage.