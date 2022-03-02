Postgame social media buzz following Vols’ win at Georgia

No. 13 Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) defeated Georgia (6-24, 1-16 SEC), 75-68, Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Vols’ win at Georgia is the first for Tennessee since Jan. 18, 2011.

Tennessee will conclude regular season play Saturday versus No. 15 Arkansas. Tipoff is slated for noon EST at Thompson-Boling Arena. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Following Tennessee’s win at Georgia, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz.

Final: Tennessee 75, Georgia 68

pretty it was not. a win it was. see y'all Saturday. pic.twitter.com/FFdm4p0TQo — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022

Final stats

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 JAMES – 23p / 8r / 5a

CHANDLER – 16p / 4s

FULKERSON – 12p / 3r / 2b

VESCOVI – 11p / 5r / 3a

AIDOO – 5p / 2r

HUNTLEY-HATFIELD – 4p / 5r / 2b

PLAVŠIĆ – 2p / 10r

ZEIGLER – 2p / 3a — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022

Zakai Zeigler

#VolNation — tonight’s outpouring of support for Zakai and his family, though not surprising, has been incredible. We will have more details tomorrow on how you can help. But in the meantime, please continue to share your love with Zakai 🧡 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022

A win is a win is a win!!! #GoVols — Ron Slay (@RonSlay35) March 2, 2022

PHOTOS: Tennessee basketball wins at Georgia for the first time since 2011

PHOTOS: Tennessee basketball wins at Georgia for the first time since 2011 https://t.co/ZiiNIVNOVe — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 2, 2022

JO'S HOT 🔥 11 pts over the first 6 mins of the 2nd half 📺 @SECNetwork

📲 https://t.co/aZclK73Vzx pic.twitter.com/WQbxuPkPFm — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022

