Postgame social media buzz following Vols’ win at Georgia
No. 13 Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) defeated Georgia (6-24, 1-16 SEC), 75-68, Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Vols’ win at Georgia is the first for Tennessee since Jan. 18, 2011.
Tennessee will conclude regular season play Saturday versus No. 15 Arkansas. Tipoff is slated for noon EST at Thompson-Boling Arena. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
Following Tennessee’s win at Georgia, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz.
Final: Tennessee 75, Georgia 68
pretty it was not.
a win it was.
see y'all Saturday. pic.twitter.com/FFdm4p0TQo
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022
Final stats
📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊
JAMES – 23p / 8r / 5a
CHANDLER – 16p / 4s
FULKERSON – 12p / 3r / 2b
VESCOVI – 11p / 5r / 3a
AIDOO – 5p / 2r
HUNTLEY-HATFIELD – 4p / 5r / 2b
PLAVŠIĆ – 2p / 10r
ZEIGLER – 2p / 3a
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022
Zakai Zeigler
#VolNation — tonight’s outpouring of support for Zakai and his family, though not surprising, has been incredible.
We will have more details tomorrow on how you can help. But in the meantime, please continue to share your love with Zakai 🧡
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022
Kario Oquendo
PUT 'EM ON A POSTER 😱 @UGABasketball #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/KdJeIEIL1W
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 2, 2022
Ron Slay
A win is a win is a win!!! #GoVols
— Ron Slay (@RonSlay35) March 2, 2022
PHOTOS: Tennessee basketball wins at Georgia for the first time since 2011
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 2, 2022
Georgia basketball
Final. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/23SEoEraBD
— Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) March 2, 2022
JO'S HOT 🔥
11 pts over the first 6 mins of the 2nd half
📺 @SECNetwork
📲 https://t.co/aZclK73Vzx pic.twitter.com/WQbxuPkPFm
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022
