Postgame social media buzz following Vols’ win at Georgia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Harralson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Volunteers
    Tennessee Volunteers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

No. 13 Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) defeated Georgia (6-24, 1-16 SEC), 75-68, Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Vols’ win at Georgia is the first for Tennessee since Jan. 18, 2011.

Tennessee will conclude regular season play Saturday versus No. 15 Arkansas. Tipoff is slated for noon EST at Thompson-Boling Arena. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Following Tennessee’s win at Georgia, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz.

Final: Tennessee 75, Georgia 68

Final stats

Zakai Zeigler

Kario Oquendo

Ron Slay

PHOTOS: Tennessee basketball wins at Georgia for the first time since 2011

Georgia basketball

Josiah-Jordan James

1

1

Recommended Stories