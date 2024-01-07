Postgame Show: What’s next for the Minnesota Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings came into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a chance to make the playoffs. They would need a lot of help to get there but it all starts with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Once the game ends, the Vikings will know whether they are eliminated or if they need some help from the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals to get that final playoff spot.

Going into the finish of the game, join us on Vikings 1st & SKOL for the postgame show. We will discuss:

The Vikings’ offense not capitalizing on offense

Poor tackling continues on defense

Situational mistakes

Justin Jefferson’s frustration and huge day

Kevin O’Connell’s playcalling savvy

