POSTGAME REPORT: Alabama flexes their muscles, overpowers Ole Miss in 42-21 win

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered Week 5 of college football action as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation with an undefeated record. After facing off against No. 12 Ole Miss at home, the Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will sleep tonight with an empty loss column with tonight’s game ending with a final score of 42-21.

Entering this game, fans and analysts all across the country were excited for this matchup, with the hopes that it would be an even bigger offensive showdown than last year’s meeting between the two teams.

Instead, Saban earns win No. 24 against former assistant coaches, and remains undefeated, in blowout fashion.

The game opened with a dominant offensive drive from Ole Miss, which featured a few fourth-down conversions. Unfortunately for Kiffin, fourth-down attempts ultimately led to that drives demise.

Alabama took over on downs inside their own 10-yard line and drove the length of the field for a score. That’s when the scoring party began for Bryce Young and his offensive crew.

Young completed 20 passes on 26 attempts for 241 yards, two touchdowns and a single interception.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson was the player of the game. He ran for 171 yards on 36 carries and reached the end zone four times.

The Crimson Tide defense did a great job limiting Matt Corral and the extremely potent Ole Miss offense.

Corral, who was considered a Heisman frontrunner heading into the game, alongside Young, was held to only 213 yards one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and a lost fumble.

Kiffin was expected to have a unique plan for this contest that would challenge every aspect of Alabama’s game. Instead, it felt as if he wanted to try as many different ways of getting through Pete Golding’s defense. It did not have the impact he was hoping. Inconsistency and poor play calling ultimately led to the Rebels downfall in this game.

Alabama looks forward to hitting the road and facing off against Texas A&M in yet another important SEC West matchup.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.