POSTGAME REPORT: Alabama dominates Utah State 55-0

It didn’t take Nick Saban and the Alabama football team long to flex its muscles against Utah State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 55-0 in dominating fashion.

The Alabama offense was led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young who compiled 295 yards of offense and six total touchdowns.

Young would hit both Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden for two touchdown passes each while also connecting with running back Jase McClellan for a touchdown.

The Alabama defense completely handled Utah State from start to finish. The Aggies finished with just 136 total yards on offense and mustard just six first downs on the night.

Next up for Alabama is a trip to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns.

