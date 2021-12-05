Postgame presser: Arthur Smith discusses 30-17 loss to Bucs

The Atlanta Falcons moved the ball well early on but ultimately couldn’t hang with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

After trailing 20-17 at halftime, the Falcons were held scoreless in the second half of Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers. It was the team’s fifth home loss and Atlanta is now 1-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.

Following the game, head coach Arthur Smith addressed the media. Watch Smith’s full press conference below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

Arthur Smith spoke to the media after our game against the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/cHa1u4Rxap — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 5, 2021

