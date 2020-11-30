Postgame analysis: Jags lose tenth consecutive game after falling to Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their tenth consecutive game of the 2020 season after falling to the Cleveland Browns Sunday. And while they did make it a competitive nail-biter that resulted in a final score of 27-25, there wasn’t a lot of smiling at TIAA Bank Field.

With the loss putting the Jags out of playoff contention for the eighth time in Shad Khan’s nine full years as owner, the team decided to fire general manager Dave Caldwell after the game. He finished his career with an overall record of 39-87, with just one postseason berth during his tenure of nearly nine years as general manager.

In the meantime, Director of Player Personnel, Trent Baalke, will take his place as interim for the Jags’ remaining five games.

As for the game itself, the Jags fared better than expected when considering the circumstances they had to overcome, like the absence of defensive coordinator Todd Wash and two of his assistants and various injuries. However, the biggest concern may have been at quarterback as Mike Glennon was called on to replace rookie Jake Luton, who was demoted this week. To the surprise of many, Glennon rose to the occasion and fared well, keeping the Jags in the game throughout its whole process.

Glennon ultimately finished the game 20-of-35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, which was good for a quarterback rating of 99.8. Under his veteran presence, the Jags were able to score in every quarter despite not having stars like D.J. Chark Jr. suit up.

Speaking of Chark, rookie receiver Collin Johnson stepped up in the third-year player’s absence, leading the team in receiving and accumulating four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. His longest play would come in the form of a 46-yard touchdown reception where he ran a post and Glennon hit him on the money as he got over the top of the coverage. That put the score at 13-10 in favor of the Jags late in the second quarter, however, the Browns answered with an Austin Hooper touchdown reception before the half.

Glennon’s second touchdown pass would come in the third quarter as he hit tight end, Tyler Eifert, with a 2-yard pin-point pass that was snagged over the hands of Browns safety Carl Joseph. However, not too soon after, the Browns would answer with a Cody Parkey field goal to put the score at 20-19 in favor of the Jags.

Lastly, in the fourth quarter, both teams exchanged touchdowns with Nick Chubb and the Browns striking first with a one-yard touchdown run, putting the score at a 27-19 figure. Jags rookie running back James Robinson seemingly didn’t want to be outdone, answering with a 4-yard rushing touchdown of his own. That put the score at 27-25 late in the fourth quarter and they elected to go for a 2-point conversion to tie it up. Unfortunately, the attempt was a failed one that allowed the Browns to get the last possession, and, of course, they sat on the ball after two first-down conversions.

When looking at the game in totality, the Jags lost it mostly because of an inability to stop Chubb (who had 143 rushing yards and a TD) late in the game and receiver Jarvis Landry (eight receptions, 143 yards, and a TD). That said, the argument could be made that they could’ve won with a healthier roster, but with the game in the history books, fans will never know.

Up next for the Jags will be the Minnesota Vikings (5-6), who are a game away from .500 and are pushing for a playoff spot. They will be coming off a 28-27 win against the Carolina Panthers where they were able to come from behind with under two minutes left thanks to a Chad Beebe touchdown reception.