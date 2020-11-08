Postgame analysis: Jags extend losing streak to seven after interesting game vs. Texans

Due to injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 9 with a new starter at quarterback in sixth-round rookie Jake Luton, however, it didn’t end with better results than their six games before. While their game against the Houston Texans was a close one, the Jags ultimately fell by a score of 27-19, bringing their record to 1-7.

In the beginning, Luton got off to the best start he could’ve possibly asked for tossing a 73-yard bomb to DJ Chark Jr. in the first drive (during his second passing attempt) on the third play of the game. The pass was a beautiful one where Chark beat a variation of three-deep coverage by burning the secondary. As a result, the Jags got off to the fast start they’ve been hoping for all season and went up by a score of 7-0.

However, thanks to the Jags’ struggling defense, it didn’t take the Texans long to come charging back as their next two drives ended with a touchdown and field goal, respectively. The touchdown was a 57-yarder by Brandin Cooks who turned a 2-yard out route into a foot race up the sidelines. Afterward, Kaʻimi Fairbairn added three points, putting the score at 10-7 in the first quarter.





In the second quarter, the Jags were able to put up another touchdown, this time by rookie running back James Robinson. At roughly the 12:30 mark, he was able to spearhead a drive where he put together 47 rushing yards over multiple carries. Eventually, Robinson, Luton, and their teammates got the Jags to the 1-yard line where the rookie tailback pounded it in for six. Unfortunately, Josh Lambo missed the point after attempt, and the game was knotted up at 13-13.

Lambo later made up for his miss before the second half, kicking a walk-off 59-yard field goal before the half. The kick tied Josh Scobee for the longest in franchise history, adding to the young kicker’s achievements since joining the team.





Luton didn’t start the second-half as strong, throwing a pick to cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on Houston’s 19-yard line, which ended up giving the Texans a scoring opportunity that they capitalized on. That play came from Will Fuller V, who caught a 77-yard touchdown on rookie C.J. Henderson.

The play was one where Fuller was running up the sideline and made a great adjustment on Henderson by cutting behind him to catch the pass. Not only was Henderson’s luck unfortunate at the moment, but so was Doug Marrone’s as the play clock had long expired before the snap. The veteran head coach rightfully pleaded his case with the officials, however, the play stood and the Texans extended their lead to 27-16.

DESHAUN TO WILL FULLER 77-YARD TD 🔥 Will has scored in 6 straight games. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IYKmbjxCZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020





That touchdown would prove to be all the Texans needed though the Jags rallied back with 10 second-half points. Three of those points came from Lambo on the following drive (through a 30-yard field goal) and the other six came from Luton, who dialed up some last drive magic and rushed for a touchdown. Unfortunately, Luton wasn’t able to convert the necessary 2-point conversion afterward, which would’ve tied the game at 27.





While the game ended up being a loss, it certainly was entertaining to watch, something the Jags have had the luxury of dating back to Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Luton’s first start was solid enough for him to remain the Jags’ starter while Gardner Minshew II heals, though he had several passing attempts that could’ve been picked. He ultimately ended the day, 26-of-38 for 304 yards, a touchdown, and a pick, but will have to be a little more careful next Sunday as the Texans missed a few turnover opportunities.

As for the Jags’ other standouts, Chark bounced back in a big way accumulating seven catches for 146 receiving yards and a touchdown. Robinson also had a solid day, falling one yard shy of 100 after garnering 25 carries.

Story continues