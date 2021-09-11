POSTGAME: Alabama takes down Mercer, exposes some hiccups

The Alabama Crimson Tide took down Mercer 48-14 to advance to 2-0 as they get ready to face off against Florida next week on the road in Gainesville.

If the box score was all that was looked at, Alabama seemed just as dominant as ever. However, those who watched the game understands that the Alabama offense was not as cohesive as they appeared last week against the Miami.

Bryce Young went 19 for 27, throwing for 227 yards and three touchdowns. JoJo Earle, John Metchie III and Jameson Williams were the big three targets for Young.

Earle, though, definitely made sure his presence was known, and many Alabama fans are now keen to him being the team’s new Jaylen Waddle-style star.

Jase McClellan came up big time, putting up a touchdown hat-trick. He scored two on offense and one on a blocked punt.

The defense remained just as strong as they did last week. The absence of Chris Allen led to Drew Sanders filling in as the starter, and he held his own.

Star linebacker Will Anderson went down early in the third quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return.

Two interceptions from the Crimson Tide. One from Marcus Banks, and the other from freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Mercer was held to only 236 yards of offense and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came on a 60-yard pass that caught the Crimson Tide secondary sleeping.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they gear up to play Florida on the road next Saturday.

