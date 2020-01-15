POSTERIZED: Clemson’s John Newman III drops hammer on Duke

Sure, Clemson winning at North Carolina for the first time ever, stopping a 59-game losing streak, was something.

But lighting the Internet on fire with a monster dunks, too, is something.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

John Newman III is making history out here.

The Clemson 6-foot-5 sophomore absolutely unloaded on Duke and Javin DeLaurier on Tuesday night with a hammer.

John Newman III, POSTER TIME 😤 pic.twitter.com/vtM5L9SBM8 — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2020





Maybe Clemson gets the North Carolina-Duke back-to-back. Either way, Newman has this.