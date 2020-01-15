POSTERIZED: Clemson’s John Newman III drops hammer on Duke
Sure, Clemson winning at North Carolina for the first time ever, stopping a 59-game losing streak, was something.
But lighting the Internet on fire with a monster dunks, too, is something.
Scroll to continue with content
John Newman III is making history out here.
The Clemson 6-foot-5 sophomore absolutely unloaded on Duke and Javin DeLaurier on Tuesday night with a hammer.
John Newman III, POSTER TIME 😤 pic.twitter.com/vtM5L9SBM8
— ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2020
Maybe Clemson gets the North Carolina-Duke back-to-back. Either way, Newman has this.