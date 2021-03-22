Posted Up - Why the Lakers ‘got too pretty’ with offseason moves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill discuss the recent injuries battling Los Angeles, which offseason signings just aren’t working out and if it’s a sign that the defending champs are in real trouble entering the stretch run of the regular season. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Recommended Stories

  • Rick Moranis Looks Like Capitol Rioter And Twitter Ain't Afraid Of No Jokes

    "Honey, I shrunk the insurrection," one wiseacre wrote.

  • Celtics post heartfelt tribute to Lakers legend Elgin Baylor

    After Elgin Baylor died at the age of 86, the Boston Celtics took some time to honor one of the Laker greats who started the Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

  • Buckingham Palace looking to hire diversity advisor

    The Queen is realizing there may need to be someone advising the British royal family on race after the allegations that were at the center of the Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier this month, according to multiple reports. Per The Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace is expected to hire a “diversity czar” to right the floundering royal ship. Queen Elizabeth is said to have realized that more needs to be done after Meghan alleged that the royals had been unwelcoming and racist in their dealings with her, backed up by her husband Harry, the queen’s grandson.

  • Julius Randle sounds off after 'f---king ridiculous' foul call in overtime costs Knicks against 76ers

    The Knicks were livid over a foul call late in overtime that played a decisive role in the 76ers' 101-100 win over New York.

  • Moon gets AstraZeneca shot as South Korea expands COVID-19 vaccine drive

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday ahead of an overseas trip, as the country began inoculating more senior citizens and health workers in an effort to accelerate its vaccination drive. Moon, 68, got the shot from a community clinic near his office in Seoul to prepare for a planned visit to the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June. Moon's wife and nine aides who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, were also vaccinated, his office said in a statement.

  • 10 thoughtful gifts any college graduate would love

    From kitchen essentials to tech gadgets, these graduation gifts are as cool as they are functional.

  • Biden sends envoys to Mexico, Guatemala asking help on migrant flow

    U.S. officials will ask authorities in Mexico and Guatemala to help stem migrant traffic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, as the Biden administration struggles to contain a burgeoning humanitarian challenge along the U.S. border with Mexico. President Joe Biden dispatched U.S. envoys, including White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, to the two countries on Monday for talks on how to manage the increase in the number of migrants heading for the U.S.-Mexican border.

  • Analysis: Suns' Chris Paul merits mention in NBA MVP race

    There is no definition for what makes someone the Most Valuable Player in the NBA. If it’s the best player, LeBron James should have way more than four trophies. If it’s the best player on the best regular-season team, then Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the correct pick in each of the last two seasons.

  • Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight in jeopardy, 'negotiations at a standstill'

    A fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield is in danger of falling through because contract negotiations have hit impasse, the two sides said.

  • Kendrick Bourne says Patriots are ‘going to turn it around in one year’

    "They’re going to win again. That was just a one-year thing."

  • Report: LeBron James expected to miss 'several weeks' with high ankle sprain

    James being out several weeks is better than indefinitely, but it's still bad news for the Lakers.

  • Be Bold, Be Proud, Speak Up: Raising Asian American Daughters Now

    What the next generation can teach their mothers

  • Atlanta gunman charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault

    The 21-year-old white man who confessed to opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas and killing eight people, including six Asian women, has been charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said Monday.Why it matters: The killings spurred nationwide outrage over anti-Asian violence in the U.S. Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and public officials have called for police to rule the shootings a hate crime, arguing that law enforcement are unable to recognize a case of anti-Asian hate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Robert Aaron Long already faced eight charges of murder. The Cherokee Sheriff's Office also earlier charged him with one count of assault.Malice murder is an offense in Georgia alleging implied or express malice. It's unclear whether a racial motive has been ruled out.What they're saying: "In an effort to preserve the case for prosecution, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office will not be making any additional comments about this case at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement to news outlets.The big picture: Anti-Asian racism has been on the rise since the pandemic started, with Asian women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than Asian men, per Stop AAPI Hate. Over 183 national organizations led by AAPI groups are calling on President Biden to set aside $300 million for addressing anti-Asian hate. Last week, the president urged passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would improve hate crime tracking and tap a Justice Department official for reviewing COVID-related hate crimes, among other things. Go deeper: Why attacks against the AAPI community are difficult to prosecute as hate crimesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Celtics take out frustrations on Magic, return to .500 with 112 – 96 home win

    Boston ditched their losing record for the moment with a solid win over Orlando.

  • LeBron James' absence exposes Lakers' deeper issue

    The Lakers rely on spacing even when LeBron James is healthy, and his absence exposes one of their biggest weaknesses.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 03/21/2021

  • Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta

    Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina. As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske […]

  • Steve Kerr 'angry' after comments on Kevin Durant, last season's 15-50 team taken out of context

    "But to take that comment and put it into a tweet and send it into the universe was so irresponsible and damaging, and I'm angry."

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Anthony Edwards dunking over competition

    After a 42-point performance in a win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards is a serious contender for the top rookie honor.

  • Spurs players pay respect to NCAA women's tournament with iconic college jerseys

    Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon, Alyssa Mills and Cheryl Miller all got a shoutout on Monday night in San Antonio.