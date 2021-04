USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed veteran QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal in free agency. It came as a shock given Chicago’s pursuit of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who the Bears were all-in on. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears coaches were “thrilled” with landing Dalton in free agency. I’m told inside the building there with the coaches, they are thrilled with the Dalton pick because when it came to free agency, they broke down all the potential starters, Jeremy Fowler via Bleacher Report