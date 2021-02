Reuters

Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and U.S. Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces. The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals. Osaka won back-to-back majors at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.