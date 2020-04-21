Posted Up: Sports agent Aaron Goodwin on the importance of the Jalen Green decision

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Last week a major shockwave was sent through the entire world of basketball, as high school standout Jalen Green announced that he would forgo playing basketball in college and head directly to the NBA’s G League, a decision that could potentially redefine how young athletes transition to their professional careers in America.

To gain perspective on this game-changing announcement and what this means for other student athletes, Chris Haynes speaks with Green’s agent, Aaron Goodwin. Chris and Aaron also discuss Green’s similarities to Goodwin’s other client, Damian Lillard, how Green stacks up against other top draft prospects, Goodwin’s early-career work with the Williams sisters and the NBA’s plans to return to play.

Jalen Green's decision to forgo college and go straight to the NBA's G League could potentially redefine the sports industry. On the latest Posted Up with Chris Haynes, Chris speaks with Green's agent, Aaron Goodwin. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

