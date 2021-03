USA TODAY Sports

Washington hosted free-agent wide receiver, Adam Humphries, on a visit this week, and they are now agreeing to sign him to a contract for one year. Though Washington already signed a perceived slot-receiver in Curtis Samuel, they reportedly still had desires to get better at the position through either free agency or the NFL draft. This is also a great landing spot for Humphries, who played alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Buccaneers and had two of his best career seasons with the new Washington QB. From 2017-2018, when the two were playing together, Humphries had a total of 137 receptions for 1,447 yards and 6 touchdowns