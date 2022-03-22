Posted Up - Jaden Hardy on why he's the best player in the 2022 NBA draft

The G League Ignite star joined the "Posted Up" podcast with senior NBA insider Chris Haynes to discuss his preparations for the upcoming NBA draft and why he feels like people are sleeping on him. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

CHRIS HAYNES: [? Zed, ?] how often do you look at mock drafts?

JADEN HARDY: Uh, I don't even look at them, for real, because I don't even really pay attention to them, for real.

CHRIS HAYNES: So does anybody-- I don't know if it's family members, or friends. Does anybody, like, tell you, hey, Jay. You see this? You see where they got you slotted here? Do you-- do you get any of that chattering?

JADEN HARDY: Yeah. I mean, I be seeing, like, yeah. It's like-- it's more like times where people [INAUDIBLE] up to me, but are asking me, like, about it. But I just be like, man, I don't even care about that. Like, I already know what's up. Like, I ain't even tripping over it.

CHRIS HAYNES: So where do you see? What do you feel Jaden Hardy-- what do you feel is the proper slot for you to be drafted in this upcoming NBA draft?

JADEN HARDY: I feel like I'm the best player in this draft, if you ask me. I feel like playing after-- playing at the NBA G League, playing in the NBA G League, I mean, it's the second best league in the world. Like, I've been playing against people that's playing in, like, NBA-- in the NBA right now, like-- like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga. Like, those guys on the Warriors be, like, getting good minutes. And like-- like, they were just playing against me.

So I was just like, I'm playing against NBA talent level guys, like, every game. And not only that, but I'm learning, like, every game. Like, I'm getting more comfortable. Like, I'm learning from my mistakes. I'm watching film, playing against vets. Like, you start to pick up things like what they doing out there, like tricks and stuff. So it's just, like, I feel like I'm the best player in this draft class, if you ask me.

CHRIS HAYNES: I love it. I love-- I love the confidence right there. Do you feel-- as you're going into the process, do you feel like people maybe sleeping on you?

JADEN HARDY: Yeah, I feel like people are sleeping on me. I feel like they don't really know. They ain't really seen my whole bag, yet. So I feel like they really-- they sleeping on me, for real.

I mean, I am the best shooter in this draft class. And we don't ever get that messed up. But I mean, yeah. I mean, just thanks, Chris, for having me, man, for real. I appreciate it.

CHRIS HAYNES: I appreciate you for coming on, man. That was Jaden Hardy of the G League Ignite, who's entering this year's NBA Draft 2022.

