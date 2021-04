Associated Press

Few players are keeping a busier schedule than Steve Stricker, and he still has five months to go before he captains the American team in the Ryder Cup. Stricker decided to move from his winter home in Naples, Florida, and it sold so quickly that he and wife Nicki had to pack up and move out. Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 and held off a pack that included Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples for a one-shot victory, his sixth PGA Tour Champions title.