Posted Up with Chris Childs

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes visited the 9-year NBA veteran in his current home of Jacksonville, Florida to discuss the passing of Kobe Bryant, the fight that linked the two players forever and why Childs regrets never reaching out to Bryant following the altercation. Childs also reflects on his own work with young basketball players and how it has impacted his life. Yahoo Sports would like to thank George Cangiani at L.A. Fitness in Orange Park, Florida for helping with the interview. Subscribe to the Posted Up podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

