For the first time in history, the Atlanta Dream will have an all-Black, all female team of broadcasters calling their games this season. According to Yahoo Sports, Monday the basketball team announced that moving forward whenever they have a home game their new all-female, all-Black broadcast team, consisting of LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson will be front and center. “As the Atlanta Dream experiences new beginnings, we are extremely excited to announce our new broadcast team for the 2021 season,” co-owner and team president Renee Montgomery said in a statement.