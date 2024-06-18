Postecoglou 'will want fast start'

[BBC]

On paper, Tottenham can be happy with facing promoted Leicester City, but early trips to those kinds of clubs can be difficult.

Leicester will be in party mode for the Monday evening televised kick-off at King Power Stadium, celebrating their recent return to the Premier League.

There is also the sub-text of midfielders James Maddison and Harry Winks facing their former clubs - but this will be a match Spurs are expected to win.

The north London side ended last season poorly and manager Ange Postecoglou will be keen to start well and change the mood.

He has already hinted at a big summer rebuild, which has yet to really get under way.

A first home game against Everton and a trip to Newcastle follow for Spurs, who will at least be aiming to qualify for the Champions League through a top-four finish.