Postecoglou has 'totally changed the direction' of Spurs - Romero

"Next season is going to be a big one" for Tottenham, says defender Christian Romero.

Spurs were unbeaten and top of the league after their opening 10 matches in manager Ange Postecoglou's first campaign in charge but eventually had to settle for fifth place and Europa League qualification after a difficult second half to the season.

However, the Australian's impact on Spurs' style of play and the mood around the club has been widely praised and Romero has seen the change since his arrival.

"Ange has a winning mentality and has totally changed the direction of the club," the World Cup winner and club vice-captain told the club's official website.

"When he arrived, he brought everyone together and we all have the same mental attitude and approach, we all share the same ambition to be successful and win things at this club and that is the key.

"We play in an entertaining style and we’re all very happy with the way the manager sets us up and plays. Of course, we’ve had ups and downs this season, a lot has happened.

"Let’s not forget, we have a young squad with players playing their first season in the Premier League - it’s not easy playing in this league. You don’t just settle in over two or three months, it’s tough.

"But, it’s been a decent first season with this top manager, some inconsistencies, but overall good. I know we couldn’t quite keep the pace up to be battling for the league title, but now we need to try to keep growing and improve in order to be travelling in the proper direction.

"We must finish well and come back stronger next season. The young players will benefit from this first season of experience, and we’ll perform better. Next season is going to be a big one for us."