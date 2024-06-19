Postecoglou signing already in talks over Tottenham exit in fresh transfer update – report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a shocking player-plus-cash deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani, according to Interlive.it.

The 22-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Empoli before joining Inter on an initial season-long loan deal in the summer of 2022.

The Serie A champions were obligated to make the transfer permanent in a deal worth around €10 million after the expiration of the loan contract.

That move has now gone through, but Asllani is already being linked with a summer exit from San Siro.

The youngster struggled to nail down a starting spot in Simone Inzaghi’s side last season, starting just six of his 23 Serie A appearances.

He managed a goal and two assists and created three big chances. He also averaged 2.5 ball recoveries per 90 minutes and won a staggering 62% of his ground duels.

Asllani’s debut campaign with Inter hasn’t gone under the radar, and Tottenham are now interested in his services.

The Lilywhites are said to be considering a ludicrous player-plus-cash deal to sign Asllani, which would see January acquisition Radu Dragusin move in the opposite direction.

Nothing but fake news

Tottenham desperately needed defensive reinforcements when they forked out €25 million to sign Dragusin in January.

While he had a shaky start to life in the Premier League, the 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality and deputised admirably in the absence of established pair Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

The idea that Spurs would be willing to swap him for Asllani, who has failed to establish himself at Inter, is ludicrous.

Tottenham are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer, but they would be beyond silly to even consider a swap deal involving Dragusin for Asllani.

Reports suggesting Dragusin isn’t in Postecoglou’s plans are wide off the mark.

If Spurs want the Albanian midfielder, Postecoglou’s bloated squad has plenty of deadweight they can flog to Inter rather than lose a gem like Dragusin.

Stats from Sofascore.com