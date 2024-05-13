Postecoglou rubbishes suggestion Spurs will ‘roll out red carpet’ for Man City: ‘Basic premise’

Ange Postecoglou says he would not be able to understand Tottenham fans wanting their side to lose at home to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Spurs host Premier League champions City in a match that may leave the home supporters with mixed emotions given a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s men would put arch-rivals Arsenal in the driving seat to win the title.

“If you’re going by social media then probably 99 per cent of supporters don’t [want Spurs to win],” Postecoglou said.

“I understand the rivalry but I’ve never and will never understand if someone wants their own team to lose. That’s not what sport is about. It’s not what I love about the game.”