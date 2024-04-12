Postecoglou on Richarlison injury, Newcastle and squad size
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Newcastle United.
Here are the key lines from the Tottenham boss:
Richarlison will not be available because of a knee injury but he will be back to face Arsenal on 28 April which "is more important".
He said Spurs "have had good preparation" for Saturday's game but "will need to match" Newcastle's energy to get a result at St James' Park.
On Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's performance against Nottingham Forest: "He was good. He has not started as many as he probably would have liked, but he has done a good job for us. We are in a good place where I can make these changes within games."
He said decisions on players leaving this summer will be made post-season, but they will be made with what is "beneficial" for the club's growth in mind.
On having a large squad when loan players return: "It's an ongoing process. This year we are a lot more calm in our approach because we've been working on it a while with Johan [Lange, technical director] and the people in the football department."
He said he backs the introduction of semi-automated offside next season "if it's quicker and clearer" than the current process.