Postecoglou on injuries, Tottenham's issues and Celtic's title win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League final-day meeting with Sheffield United.

Here are the key lines from his briefing:

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt for the match against the Blades: "The only one that's a bit of a doubt is Gio Lo Celso. He got a knock on his knee, he didn't train today but we'll see in training tomorrow. There are a few sore bodies but nothing that will make any changes to the personnel from the other night so it'll likely be a similar squad for Sunday's game."

He is undeterred by his job, despite criticising the club's mentality in recent days: "As I said at the time, we have some work to do. It is clear and evident and that is what we need to focus on. I have been determined from day one. Nothing has changed. I haven't been deterred, if that's what people are worried about. When you accept the role you accept what comes with it. Nothing has changed in terms of how we go about that. But you have to know where you are at."

The manager also admitted that he "got it wrong" by saying 100% of the club's fans would want to win against Manchester City, even though it would have done Arsenal a huge favour in the title race, stating: "I hold my hand up, I got it wrong. I was here the day before the game and I sort of mocked the whole thing."

Postecoglou said Wednesday's defeat was his "worst experience as a manager," adding: "I got a real anxiety within me. What if we play as well as we can and they beat us 5-0? I'd hate to think that people would be questioning if I'd prepared the team."

Postecoglou believes his team has developed in his first year as manager: "We have made progress but there is obviously still a long way to go in terms of believing where that progress is next year."