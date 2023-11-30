Postage stamp honors legendary UCLA coach, Purdue basketball player John Wooden

A legendary basketball coach who played at Purdue will be honored with a stamp, the United States Postal Service announced.

On Thursday, the postal service said a John Wooden stamp would be released in 2024. Wooden was born in Hall, Indiana in 1910 and later moved to Martinsville where he led his high school team to a state title in 1927. In his time with Martinsville, he was a three-time All-State selection.

John Wooden, guard for Purdue University, poses in action in West Lafayette, Ind., in this undate photo. As a student at Purdue, Wooden was the All-American basketball player for three years, 1930-1932, and Player of the Year in 1932. (AP Photo)

While at Purdue, Wooden played on the 1932 team recognized as the Helms and Premo-Porretta National champion, a pre-NCAA tournament national championship. Wooden was named All-Big Ten as a Boilermaker.

After college, Wooden coached in high school and later went on to Indiana State (1946-48). Wooden left ISU for UCLA and won a record 10 Division I national championships, including seven in a row from 1967 to 1973. In 27 seasons in Los Angeles, Wooden won 620 games.

"Often considered the greatest coach in the history of American sports, Wooden coached the Bruins to 88 consecutive wins and four perfect (30-0) seasons," a USPS release stated. "The stamp features a portrait of Wooden. In the "UCLA blue" background, a player defends a shot. The numbers of the two players' jerseys, 4 and 10, evoke the Bruins' four perfect seasons and the 10 national championships during Wooden's tenure."

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using original artwork by Alexis Franklin.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: John Wooden: Ex-Purdue basketball player, UCLA coach gets own stamp