Posta Rangers vows to finish second

Posta Rangers have vowed to finish the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season in second place.

Rangers dropped a place down to third after falling to relegation candidates, Western Stima on Saturday.

But Sammy Omollo side have pledged to win their next match against Mathare United to move back to second on the log.

“After a heartbreaking defeat to lowly ranked Western Stima, we dropped to position three, but we have a big chance to finish second, by simply beating Mathare United in our last game next Saturday,” the club posted on their Facebook Page.

But that dream will only be made possible with a maximum point against Mathare United and hope that Sofapaka fall to Zoo Kericho in their last home match next Saturday at Narok Stadium.

Sofapaka are two points ahead of Posta Rangers who have 50 points. Gor Mahia are at the summit with 73 points.