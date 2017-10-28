Posta Rangers gutted with KPL move to shelve matches

Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is not a very happy man following the move by league body to shelve matches for this weekend

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is a disappointed man following the postponement of this weekend's matches.

The mailmen had regained their shape after going for ten matches without a win, registering maximum points in their past two outings.

‘Pamzo’ is gutted by the situation that led to the postponement terming it as unfortunate. "Definitely I am not happy with the postponement of the matches, we were slowly getting it right following a run of poor performances, but it is unfortunate this has happened.

“Definitely it will affect my players because the momentum was good, but now it is like we will start again. Every player is okay now and available for selection, even Atudo has recovered, just shame that we have to rest,” Omollo told Goal.

Posta Rangers are currently placed in the 5th position with 46 points after playing 30 matches.