Posta Rangers defender not giving up on KPL title

Posta Rangers defender Simon Mbugua is adamant the mailmen are in for the Kenyan Premier League title.

The Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo led side started the season well leading at some point before dropping to the fourth position. "We are still in the title race, we started the season well then slipped yes, but we are in a strong position to win.

"But we have to be consistent to achieve that. I have been doing my best this season, aiming at improving my game. At club level, it is not so bad, but I have not relaxed.

"My priority is to work harder because if I relax, the position will be lost," Mbugua told Goal.

The defender is also eyeing a regular spot in national soccer team, Harambee Stars after cementing his position at club level.

Mbugua is in the KPL AllStars team that will travel to Spain next week to play two friendly matches against Cordoba and Sevilla Atletico.