Post-Week 5 US LBM Coaches Poll features three Pac-12 teams in top 10

The Colorado Buffaloes suddenly have an uphill climb to get back into the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25. They lost to Oregon in a Week 4 blowout and dropped out of the rankings before falling to USC on Saturday, although this game was much closer.

The new US LBM Coaches Poll dropped on Sunday and there are three Pac-12 teams in the top 10: No. 7 USC, No. 8 Washington and No. 9 Oregon. The top three overall teams stayed the exact same this week: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State.

Colorado did not receive a single vote.

These results will look much different a week from now with a ton of notable matchups taking place in Week 6. LSU-Missouri, Oklahoma–Texas, Maryland-Ohio State, Washington State-UCLA, Alabama-Texas A&M and Notre Dame-Louisville are a few of the more notable big games.

While Colorado was nowhere to be seen in the post-Week 5 rankings, a Week 6 game against Arizona State should get the Buffs back on track and in the win column. They should also be heavy favorites against Stanford after that.

Here’s a complete look at the post-Week 5 US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 5-0 1,589 (59) – 2 Michigan 5-0 1,503 (1) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,405(2) – 4 Texas 5-0 1,381 (1) +1 5 Florida State 4-0 1,374 -1 6 Penn State 5-0 1,241 +1 7 Southern California 5-0 1,227 -1 8 Washington 5-0 1,199 – 9 Oregon 5-0 1,118 – 10 Alabama 4-1 996 +1 11 Notre Dame 5-1 925 +2 12 Oklahoma 5-0 888 +2 13 North Carolina 4-0 795 +2 14 Washington State 4-0 711 +3 15 Ole Miss 4-1 617 +5 16 Oregon State 4-1 606 +5 17 Miami 4-0 566 +1 18 Tennessee 4-1 490 +1 19 Utah 4-1 428 -9 20 Kentucky 5-0 356 +7 21 Duke 4-1 319 -5 22 Missouri 5-0 283 – 23 LSU 3-2 159 -11 24 Fresno State 5-0 144 +2 25 Louisville 5-0 99 +5

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire