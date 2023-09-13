Post-Week 2 Colorado football bowl game projections

The Colorado Buffaloes have gotten off to a 2-0 start with wins over TCU and Nebraska. Deion Sanders has his team ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll and the Buffs are suddenly right in the thick of bowl game projections.

After a 1-11 year, there were many questions about how a roster full of transfers would turn out, and the Pac-12 preseason poll had the Buffs picked to finish 11th.

Now, the Buffs are projected to secure a bowl game. At this point, it would be surprising if they didn’t make a bowl game appearance. Below is a post-Week 2 rundown of where national analysts have the Buffs going:

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247 SPORTS: SUN BOWL VS. DUKE

Crawford has the Buffs facing Duke, which recently entered the AP Top 25, in the Sun Bowl. Here’s what Crawford wrote:

They coming. To quote Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes are here and will continue to barge their way toward the front of the Pac-12 standings this fall after a 2-0 start. The Blue Devils are unbeaten as well. Colorado and Duke have never met on the gridiron and if it happens for the first time during bowl season, that would be a matchup of the nation’s two rising star head coaches.

BRETT MCMURPHY, ACTION NETWORK: SUN BOWL VS. DUKE

McMurphy also has the Buffs heading to the Sun Bowl, which would be a terrific step forward after this program went 1-11 a season ago.

ERICK SMITH, USA TODAY: INDEPENDENCE BOWL VS. KANSAS

A future Big 12 showdown would be fun to watch, but the Buffs are hoping they get a better bowl game than this.

JEREMY MAUSS, MOUNTAIN WEST WIRE: LA BOWL VS. WYOMING

The Buffs facing the Wyoming Cowboys would be a fun game and it’s in LA, so this wouldn’t be a bad draw for the Buffs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: LAS VEGAS BOWL VS. PURDUE

Former Buff Ryan Walters was a popular candidate for CU’s head coaching job. A Colorado-Purdue matchup would be a good one and a chance to play a Big Ten opponent.

THOR NYSTROM, BETTING PROS: LA BOWL VS. FRESNO STATE

Fresno State is off to a 2-0 start, so a Colorado-Fresno State bowl game would be fun. The Bulldogs defeated Washington State in the LA Bowl last season.

STEVEN LASSAN, ATHLON SPORTS: LA BOWL VS. FRESNO STATE

The Buffs are projected again to the LA Bowl, and Buffs DL Leonard Payne Jr. would face his former team in Fresno State.

KYLE BONAGURA, ESPN: LA BOWL VS. FRESNO STATE

The LA Bowl has become a common landing spot for the Buffs and that isn’t a bad thing.

MARK SCHLABACH, ESPN: LAS VEGAS BOWL VS. WISCONSIN

Two new head coaches — Luke Fickell and Deion Sanders — facing off in the Las Vegas Bowl would be a terrific matchup.

