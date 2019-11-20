Post-Week 12 bowl projections: Over 60 teams are already bowl-eligible

With two weeks left in the regular season and no movement at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, it’s a good time to look at the current bowl landscape.

Sixty-four teams have already qualified for bowl games by getting to six or more wins in 2019. And there are plenty more who can still make a bowl game over the next two weeks of the season by getting to .500. Here are the teams in each conference that are already bowl-eligible and those that can still get to one. Though upsets will be required for many in that latter category.

Eighty teams will go to bowl games after the 2019 season.

Who’s qualified for a bowl game?

American

In: Cincinnati, Memphis, SMU, Navy, UCF, Temple, Tulane

Can still get to 6 wins: South Florida

ACC

In: Clemson, Virginia, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Louisville, Miami, Florida State

Can still get to 6 wins: Boston College, NC State, Syracuse, North Carolina, Duke

Big Ten

In: Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois

Can still get to 6 wins: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue

Big 12

In: Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas, Kansas State

Can still get to 6 wins: TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Conference USA

In: Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky

Can still get to 6 wins: Charlotte, Florida International, North Texas, UTSA

Independents

In: Notre Dame, BYU

Can still get to 6 wins: Liberty*, Army**

*Liberty has six wins but two are over FCS opponents. A win over either Virginia or New Mexico State gets Liberty enough wins for a bowl.

**Army must beat Hawaii and Navy to be bowl eligible as the Black Knights have two FCS wins.

MAC

In: Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio)

Can still get to 6 wins: Ohio, Kent State, Buffalo, Ball State

Mountain West

In: Boise State, Air Force, San Diego State, Hawaii, Utah State, Wyoming, Nevada

Can still get to 6 wins: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State

Pac-12

In: Oregon, Utah, USC, Washington

Can still get to 6 wins: Oregon State, Cal, Washington State, Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, Colorado, Stanford

SEC

In: LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn

Can still get to 6 wins: Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi State

Sun Belt

In: Appalachian State, Louisiana, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Georgia State

Can still get to 6 wins: Troy, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl

LSU vs. Oregon

Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six Bowls

Cotton Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Georgia

Orange Bowl

Virginia vs. Florida

Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Rose Bowl

Utah vs. Penn State

Other bowls

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20

Florida Atlantic vs. Miami, Ohio

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20

SMU vs. App State

New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21

Marshall vs. San Diego State

Cure Bowl, Dec. 21

Arkansas State vs. Charlotte

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21

Memphis vs. Western Michigan

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21

Ohio vs. Georgia State

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21

Boise State vs. Washington State

New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23

UCF vs. Florida State

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24

Navy vs. BYU

Independence Bowl, Dec. 26

Southern Miss vs. Liberty

Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26

Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan

Military Bowl, Dec. 27

Temple vs. North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Illinois

Texas Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27

Michigan vs. USC

Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27

Kansas State vs. Wyoming

Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30

TCU vs. UAB

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30

Louisville vs. Missouri

Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30

Iowa vs. Cal

Belk Bowl, Dec. 31

Wake Forest vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31

Miami vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31

Texas vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31

Utah State vs. Coastal Carolina

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31

Baylor vs. Washington

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1

Minnesota vs. Auburn

Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2

Tulane vs. Nevada

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2

Indiana vs. Texas A&M

Potato Bowl, Jan. 3

Toledo vs. Air Force

Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4

Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky

Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6

Central Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

