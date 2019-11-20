Post-Week 12 bowl projections: Over 60 teams are already bowl-eligible
With two weeks left in the regular season and no movement at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, it’s a good time to look at the current bowl landscape.
Sixty-four teams have already qualified for bowl games by getting to six or more wins in 2019. And there are plenty more who can still make a bowl game over the next two weeks of the season by getting to .500. Here are the teams in each conference that are already bowl-eligible and those that can still get to one. Though upsets will be required for many in that latter category.
Eighty teams will go to bowl games after the 2019 season.
Who’s qualified for a bowl game?
American
In: Cincinnati, Memphis, SMU, Navy, UCF, Temple, Tulane
Can still get to 6 wins: South Florida
ACC
In: Clemson, Virginia, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Louisville, Miami, Florida State
Can still get to 6 wins: Boston College, NC State, Syracuse, North Carolina, Duke
Big Ten
In: Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois
Can still get to 6 wins: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue
Big 12
In: Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas, Kansas State
Can still get to 6 wins: TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Conference USA
In: Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky
Can still get to 6 wins: Charlotte, Florida International, North Texas, UTSA
Independents
In: Notre Dame, BYU
Can still get to 6 wins: Liberty*, Army**
*Liberty has six wins but two are over FCS opponents. A win over either Virginia or New Mexico State gets Liberty enough wins for a bowl.
**Army must beat Hawaii and Navy to be bowl eligible as the Black Knights have two FCS wins.
MAC
In: Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio)
Can still get to 6 wins: Ohio, Kent State, Buffalo, Ball State
Mountain West
In: Boise State, Air Force, San Diego State, Hawaii, Utah State, Wyoming, Nevada
Can still get to 6 wins: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State
Pac-12
In: Oregon, Utah, USC, Washington
Can still get to 6 wins: Oregon State, Cal, Washington State, Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, Colorado, Stanford
SEC
In: LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn
Can still get to 6 wins: Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi State
Sun Belt
In: Appalachian State, Louisiana, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Georgia State
Can still get to 6 wins: Troy, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl
LSU vs. Oregon
Fiesta Bowl
Ohio State vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six Bowls
Cotton Bowl
Cincinnati vs. Georgia
Orange Bowl
Virginia vs. Florida
Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Rose Bowl
Utah vs. Penn State
Other bowls
Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20
Florida Atlantic vs. Miami, Ohio
Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20
SMU vs. App State
New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21
Marshall vs. San Diego State
Cure Bowl, Dec. 21
Arkansas State vs. Charlotte
Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21
Memphis vs. Western Michigan
Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21
Ohio vs. Georgia State
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21
Boise State vs. Washington State
New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21
Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana
Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23
UCF vs. Florida State
Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24
Navy vs. BYU
Independence Bowl, Dec. 26
Southern Miss vs. Liberty
Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26
Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan
Military Bowl, Dec. 27
Temple vs. North Carolina
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27
Pitt vs. Illinois
Texas Bowl, Dec. 27
Iowa State vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27
Michigan vs. USC
Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27
Kansas State vs. Wyoming
Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28
Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30
TCU vs. UAB
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30
Louisville vs. Missouri
Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30
Iowa vs. Cal
Belk Bowl, Dec. 31
Wake Forest vs. Kentucky
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31
Miami vs. Arizona State
Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31
Texas vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31
Utah State vs. Coastal Carolina
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31
Baylor vs. Washington
Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1
Minnesota vs. Auburn
Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2
Tulane vs. Nevada
TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2
Indiana vs. Texas A&M
Potato Bowl, Jan. 3
Toledo vs. Air Force
Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4
Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky
Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6
Central Michigan vs. Georgia Southern
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports
