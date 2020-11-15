Post-Week 11 AP poll largely unchanged after 3 top five teams had games postponed or canceled
There wasn’t much change in Sunday’s AP poll.
Alabama still leads the top 25 and is followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Four of those teams didn’t play on Saturday. Notre Dame was the only team that was in action and the Irish convincingly beat Boston College.
Clemson was scheduled to be off. COVID-19 knocked out games for the other three top-five teams. Alabama’s game against LSU was postponed as was Texas A&M’s game vs. Tennessee. Ohio State’s game against Maryland was canceled.
Florida stayed at No. 6 after easily beating Arkansas. Cincinnati and BYU stayed at Nos. 7 and 8 while Indiana jumped a spot to No. 9 and Wisconsin moved up to No. 10 after beating Michigan.
Miami fell from No. 9 to No. 12 after a 25-24 win at Virginia Tech.
The only team that fell out of the top 25 was SMU. The Mustangs were No. 19 but lost at Tulsa on Saturday night. The Golden Hurricane are the new team in the top 25 this weekend and check in at No. 25
The full AP top 25 is below.
Full AP top 25
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Indiana
10. Wisconsin
11. Oregon
12. Miami
13. Georgia
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
15. Marshall
17. Iowa State
18. Oklahoma
19. Northwestern
20. USC
21. Liberty
22. Texas
23. Auburn
24. Louisiana
25. Tulsa
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
