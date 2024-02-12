Post-trade deadline 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder roster

Following the NBA trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder have their roster set for the rest of the way in the 2023-24 season.

After a few transactions, the Thunder are back to having a full 18-player roster — 15 standard players and three two-way players.

The starters will remain the same in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Meanwhile, the bench was improved with the addition of Gordon Hayward. The Thunder also brought in Bismack Biyombo as a veteran center who can provide spark minutes off the bench.

Here’s an updated look at the 2023-24 Thunder roster following the trade deadline:

2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kentucky

Position: Guard

Experience: 6th year

7 - Chet Holmgren

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

College: Gonzaga

Position: Center

Experience: 2nd year

8 - Jalen Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Santa Clara

Position: Forward

Experience: 2nd year

3 - Josh Giddey

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

College: N/A (NBL’s Adelaide 36ers)

Position: Guard

Experience: 3rd year

5 - Lu Dort

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arizona State

Position: Guard

Experience: 5th year

22 - Cason Wallace

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kentucky

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

11 - Isaiah Joe

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arkansas

Position: Guard

Experience: 4th year

33 - Gordon Hayward

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

College: Butler

Position: Forward

Experience: 14th year

34 - Kenrich Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: TCU

Position: Forward

Experience: 6th year

21 - Aaron Wiggins

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Maryland

Position: Forward

Experience: 3rd year

6 - Jaylin Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arkansas

Position: Forward

Experience: 2nd year

13 - Ousmane Dieng

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: N/A (NBL’s NZ Breakers)

Position: Forward

Experience: 2nd year

17 - Aleksej Pokusevski

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

College: N/A (Serbia)

Position: Forward

Experience: 4th year

12 - Lindy Waters III

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Oklahoma State

Position: Guard

Experience: 3rd year

Bismack Biyombo

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

College: N/A (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Position: Center

Experience: 13th year

18 - Keyontae Johnson (two-way)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kansas State

Position: Forward

Experience: Rookie

Adam Flagler (two-way)

Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

College: Baylor

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

30 - Olivier Sarr (two-way)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kentucky

Position: Center

Experience: 3rd season

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire