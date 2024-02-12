Post-trade deadline 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder roster
Following the NBA trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder have their roster set for the rest of the way in the 2023-24 season.
After a few transactions, the Thunder are back to having a full 18-player roster — 15 standard players and three two-way players.
The starters will remain the same in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Meanwhile, the bench was improved with the addition of Gordon Hayward. The Thunder also brought in Bismack Biyombo as a veteran center who can provide spark minutes off the bench.
Here’s an updated look at the 2023-24 Thunder roster following the trade deadline:
2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
College: Kentucky
Position: Guard
Experience: 6th year
7 - Chet Holmgren
College: Gonzaga
Position: Center
Experience: 2nd year
8 - Jalen Williams
College: Santa Clara
Position: Forward
Experience: 2nd year
3 - Josh Giddey
College: N/A (NBL’s Adelaide 36ers)
Position: Guard
Experience: 3rd year
5 - Lu Dort
College: Arizona State
Position: Guard
Experience: 5th year
22 - Cason Wallace
College: Kentucky
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
11 - Isaiah Joe
College: Arkansas
Position: Guard
Experience: 4th year
33 - Gordon Hayward
College: Butler
Position: Forward
Experience: 14th year
34 - Kenrich Williams
College: TCU
Position: Forward
Experience: 6th year
21 - Aaron Wiggins
College: Maryland
Position: Forward
Experience: 3rd year
6 - Jaylin Williams
College: Arkansas
Position: Forward
Experience: 2nd year
13 - Ousmane Dieng
College: N/A (NBL’s NZ Breakers)
Position: Forward
Experience: 2nd year
17 - Aleksej Pokusevski
College: N/A (Serbia)
Position: Forward
Experience: 4th year
12 - Lindy Waters III
College: Oklahoma State
Position: Guard
Experience: 3rd year
Bismack Biyombo
College: N/A (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Position: Center
Experience: 13th year
18 - Keyontae Johnson (two-way)
College: Kansas State
Position: Forward
Experience: Rookie
Adam Flagler (two-way)
College: Baylor
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
30 - Olivier Sarr (two-way)
College: Kentucky
Position: Center
Experience: 3rd season