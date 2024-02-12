Advertisement

Post-trade deadline 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder roster

Clemente Almanza
·2 min read

Following the NBA trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder have their roster set for the rest of the way in the 2023-24 season.

After a few transactions, the Thunder are back to having a full 18-player roster — 15 standard players and three two-way players.

The starters will remain the same in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Meanwhile, the bench was improved with the addition of Gordon Hayward. The Thunder also brought in Bismack Biyombo as a veteran center who can provide spark minutes off the bench.

Here’s an updated look at the 2023-24 Thunder roster following the trade deadline:

2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kentucky

Position: Guard

Experience: 6th year

7 - Chet Holmgren

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College: Gonzaga

Position: Center

Experience: 2nd year

8 - Jalen Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Santa Clara

Position: Forward

Experience: 2nd year

3 - Josh Giddey

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College: N/A (NBL’s Adelaide 36ers)

Position: Guard

Experience: 3rd year

5 - Lu Dort

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College: Arizona State

Position: Guard

Experience: 5th year

22 - Cason Wallace

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kentucky

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

11 - Isaiah Joe

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Arkansas

Position: Guard

Experience: 4th year

33 - Gordon Hayward

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
College: Butler

Position: Forward

Experience: 14th year

34 - Kenrich Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: TCU

Position: Forward

Experience: 6th year

21 - Aaron Wiggins

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Maryland

Position: Forward

Experience: 3rd year

6 - Jaylin Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Arkansas

Position: Forward

Experience: 2nd year

13 - Ousmane Dieng

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: N/A (NBL’s NZ Breakers)

Position: Forward

Experience: 2nd year

17 - Aleksej Pokusevski

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
College: N/A (Serbia)

Position: Forward

Experience: 4th year

12 - Lindy Waters III

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Oklahoma State

Position: Guard

Experience: 3rd year

Bismack Biyombo

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College: N/A (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Position: Center

Experience: 13th year

18 - Keyontae Johnson (two-way)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kansas State

Position: Forward

Experience: Rookie

Adam Flagler (two-way)

Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
College: Baylor

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

30 - Olivier Sarr (two-way)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kentucky

Position: Center

Experience: 3rd season

