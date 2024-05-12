Post throws no-hitter for Lincolnview

May 11—Taylor Post threw a five-inning no-hitter for Lincolnview in a 10-0 softball victory for the Lancers on Saturday. Sydney Fackler was 3 for 3.

Baseball

Leipsic 13, Van Buren 5

Quin Schroeder went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs for the Vikings. Tommy Offenbacher, Ethan Zeisloft and Trent Siefker all had two hits. Schroeder, Zeisloft, Nick Schroeder and Offenbacher had doubles and Zeisloft had a triple for the Vikings (19-2).

St. Marys 11, Bluffton (Ind.) 5

Jacob Kaiser went 4 for 4, scored three runs and had three RBIs for the Roughriders.

Lincolnview 10, Ada 0

The Lancers (16-6, 8-0 NWC) clinched the outright Northwest Conference championship. They have won NWC titles the last four years.

Miller City 12, Anna 2

Brent Koenig, Owen Tobe, Max Long and Andrew Weis had two hits for the Wildcats. Weis had two doubles and drove in three runs. Tobe and Koenig had triples.

Tennis

Cody Birt of St. Marys defeated teammate Isaac Wibbeler to win the singles title in the boys Division II sectional tennis tournament on Saturday. Eben Jackson of Elida won 6-2, 6-2 over Ada's Nathan Williams in the third place match.

Elida's Jaden Neuman and Ben Osmon defeated Bath's Daniel Bolon and Ezra Bolon 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 for the doubles championship.

In the Division I sectional at Findlay, the Shawnee team of Salah Mohammed and Seth Grieshop won the doubles championship 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 over a team from Bowling Green.