Post-Super Bowl power rankings put the Saints among NFL’s worst teams

Sheesh. The New Orleans Saints finished their 2022 season strong, winning three in a row (two of them on the road in cold-weather environments) before a deflating Week 18 loss to the Carolina Panthers put a dampener on things. Now that Super Bowl LVII is behind us, the latest NFL power rankings from ESPN and NFL.com aren’t looking to favorably on New Orleans as they take stock of teams around the league.

ESPN ranked the Saints all the way down at No. 28 out of the 32 teams, circling on the major question mark at quarterback. ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Katherine Terrell says the Saints must find an answer to the most pressing concern of their offseason:

“Jameis Winston? Andy Dalton? It’s anyone’s guess who could be the quarterback for the Saints in 2023. Their situation certainly looks a little brighter now that they’ll get back into the first round of the draft, thanks to the Sean Payton trade. Whether they try to package picks and move up or make magic work with their salary-cap situation in free agency, expect the Saints to be on the lookout for their next signal-caller.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Around the NFL writer Dan Hanzus, who writes for NFL.com that the while interest between the Saints and former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is intriguing, it’s hardly a landscape-changing move. Hanzus has the Saints ranked at No. 26:

“The Saints’ flirtation and visit withDerek Carr didn’t produce a trade, but that doesn’t necessarily rule out the veteran passer signing with New Orleans when he hits free agency, as is now expected. Carr would represent an upgrade over the likes of 2022 QBs Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but we’re not convinced Carr provides enough of a lift to move the needle in a substantial way for Dennis Allen’s team. Speaking of Allen, there is a connection between the coach and quarterback. Allen was head coach of the Raiders when Carr was drafted by the team in 2014.”

That’s honestly not a controversial diagnosis. The Saints offense has some serious structural problems that a new quarterback alone won’t fix — offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael struggled in the role calling plays last season, and a lack of depth at the skills positions puts a lot of pressure on young studs like wide receiver Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson (who is a restricted free agent). Star talents like Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill aren’t getting any younger and neither player was maximized fully under Carmichael’s direction of the offense.

If there’s any consolation, it’s that the rest of the NFC South isn’t well-received by either outlet. Here’s where they each clock in at ESPN and NFL.com. The Panthers are riding some momentum after assembling a well-respected coaching staff, but any of these four teams could run away with the division if they make the right moves this summer:

Team ESPN NFL.com Average New Orleans Saints 28 26 27 Atlanta Falcons 26 27 26.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25 23 24 Carolina Panthers 23 19 21

