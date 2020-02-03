The Chicago Bears were forced to watch Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes do Patrick Mahomes' things against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, becoming the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards.

In the meantime, Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is going back to basics this offseason and learning how to read NFL defenses.

The decision to choose Trubisky over Mahomes will go down as one of the worst ever made by a general manager, and while Ryan Pace certainly has the kind of work ethic and character to avoid the outside noise, there's no denying the pressure that's on him this offseason to get it right at quarterback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In this new Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft, the Bears take another swing at a young passer with upside in the second round.

Post-Super Bowl Bears Mock Draft: Another early-round QB for Chicago? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago