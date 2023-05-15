Post-spring New Years Six and other major bowl projections for 2023

The college football landscape has undergone plenty of change over the last two seasons. As a result, bowl season could look a lot different than in years past.

The biggest changes come from the Pac-12, where one of the worst Power Five conferences has become the deepest since Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC. Riley’s move has helped shift the balance of power in college football as surrounding teams have upped their game to compete. Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and UCLA fans have all reaped the benefits of the influx in competition.

Riley’s departure extends to the Big 12 where the conference is now anybody’s to take. Like many, we have the Texas Longhorns emerging from the conference.

Elsewhere, Georgia is slowly putting an end to the Alabama dynasty becoming the premier program in the SEC. Tennessee and LSU are helping with that, simultaneously climbing their way up the ranks of college football.

Here are a few major bowl predictions for the upcoming season.

AllState Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Clemson

Georgia may not feel great about its quarterback situation but should feel great nearly everywhere else. Carson Beck appears to be the Bulldogs starting quarterback exiting spring ball. Georgia’s defense meets up with elite offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and the Clemson Tigers.

Continue reading for a national title game prediction.

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 3 USC

The Ohio State Buckeyes bring their loaded offense to USC’s backyard to face the best player in college football, Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. The matchup projects to be perhaps the most exciting game of bowl season.

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: LSU vs Boise State

In 2007, Boise State launched its name into the national spotlight against Oklahoma. SEC runner-up LSU will look to avoid the same fate the Sooners suffered in one of the most suspenseful games in college football history.

Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida State vs Michigan

The Florida State hype is out of control this offseason, but the team should once again be strong in 2023. Quarterback Jordan Travis leads the Seminoles against the loaded Michigan Wolverines who just miss the national semifinal.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Tennessee vs Washington

Tennessee stays among the ranks of the nation’s top teams in what has the making of a big time clash with Washington. Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton leads the team against the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Michael Penix.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Texas vs Oregon

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers leads his program to a Big 12 championship and its first 10-win season since 2009. The Longhorns take on Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks.

Valero Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs Utah

Oklahoma finishes its strong bounce-back season with a matchup against Utah. They earn the nod over Big 12 championship loser Kansas State. The Utes just miss the New Years Six after being edged out by USC, Washington and Oregon.

Cheez-It Bowl: North Carolina vs Kansas State

Quarterback duels seldom get any better than Drake Maye vs Will Howard. The Tar Heels and Wildcats meet in a game of starkly contrasting styles. North Carolina wants to run up the score, while Kansas State wants to win the battle of physicality. This designation would set up for an epic clash.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs Penn State

There are only so many New Years Six Bowl games to assign to top teams. As a result, we get this gem outside of the primary bowl games of the season. The Crimson Tide and Nittany Lions will look to prove the committee wrong in this matchup.

TaxAct Texas Bowl: TCU vs Texas A&M

This one isn’t the most prestigious bowl game of the year. Nevertheless, it is a Big 12-SEC matchup between two Texas teams. That alone should generate plenty of intrigue in the game. Sonny Dykes is the last coach Texas A&M wants to face in a non-New Years Six bowl.

National Championship: No. 2 Ohio State over No. 4 Clemson

After a shocking upset by the Clemson Tigers over the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State wins its second national championship of the playoff era. The Buckeyes’ depth of talent overpowers the Tigers.

