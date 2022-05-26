Post Spring win projections for every Big Ten football team this fall

Believe it or not, we are now just inside 100 days from Ohio State and Notre Dame doing battle in the ‘Shoe under the lights. It seems like a long time, but remember what you were doing just 100 days ago and you’ll realize that it’ll be here before you know it.

We’ve said it before, but as the game of college football continues to gain in popularity, it has become a season-long deal with season in review pieces, forecasts for the upcoming season, and analysis of everything you can think of. Heck, the other day, I thought about doing a listicle of listicles because — yeah, offseason and all.

Our friends at College Football News are on board with this whole year-round thing too and have been ever since I can remember. I mean, being a website named ‘College Football News’ and all, you kind of have to be, right?

Throughout the offseason, Pete Fiutak goes on a journey to lay out several pieces looking ahead, and one of them projects each team’s win total for the upcoming season. And, since spring is now done, it’s time to check in on that once again.

But we’re not here to look at the entire nation, just the conference your favorite team wearing scarlet and gray likes to mess around in and win more often than not — the Big Ten.

Here is what Fiutak says about win totals for every Big Ten football team in 2022, post-spring observations counted down from the least amount of victories to the most.

No. 13 (tie) - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WATCH: What Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State pregame

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs onto the field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

5

No. 13 (tie) - Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana reiterates stance on Ohio State going to B1G Championship Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

5

No. 11 (tie) - Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

5.5

No. 11 (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

5.5

No. 10 - Marlyand Terrapins

Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Eric Coley (34) tackles during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

6.5

No. 9 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov. 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

7

No. 7 (tie) - Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

7.5

No. 7 (tie) - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

7.5

No. 4 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

8

No. 4 (tie) - Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State football vs. Michigan State from a Spartan perspective

Michigan State’s new head football coach Mel Tucker is greeted by Sparty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

8

No. 4 (tie) - Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

8

No. 2 (tie) - Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

9

No. 2 (tie) - Michigan Wolverines

J.J. McCarthy adds more fuel to the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

9

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks C.J. Stroud potential with Jim Rome

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talk during a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

CFN’s post-spring projected win total for 2022

11

