Post-spring Ohio State football offensive depth chart projection
Spring is over — at least from a Scarlet and Gray football perspective — and we got to observe a lot of practices, drills, and of course, the spring game to get an idea of how the Ohio State football team is coming along.
We like to project the Buckeyes’ two-deep roster on both sides of the ball throughout the year and on into fall camp, and it seems like a great time to revisit. This year, we got a pretty good look through, reps, press conferences, and practice observations that all occurred at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
We’ll take a look at both sides of the ball, but first, we’ll begin with the side of the ball that provides the fireworks, the offense.
Here is the latest two-deep offensive depth chart projection from when we first took a stab at it after the heartbreaker at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Quarterback
April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) takes the field with the scarlet team for the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Kyle McCord
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 222 pounds
Hometown | Mt. Laurel, NJ
BACKUP | Devin Brown
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 210 pounds
Hometown | Gilbert, AZ
Where Things Stand
It still feels like this is Kyle McCord’s job to lose. Devin Brown sat out of the Spring Game because of a finger injury, and both signal-callers have had their moments throughout spring practice. Expect this competition to go on into the fall, but McCord’s talent and experience should win out this year.
Running Back
Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | TreVeyon Henderson
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 214 pounds
Hometown | Hopewell, VA
BACKUP | Miyan Williams
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 5-feet, 9-inches, 225 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Where Things Stand
Both guys will get their fair share of carries, and it could really be 1A and 1B here. Henderson is coming off of surgery, but he’s the more explosive option and I believe he’ll eventually get a little more carries than Williams.
Wide Receiver (Slot)
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) makes a touchdown catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back R.J. Moten (6) in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Emeka Egbuka
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 205 pounds
Hometown | Steilacoom, WA
BACKUP | Xavier Johnson
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 215 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Where Things Stand
This is where we believed things stood right after the end of the season, and there’s really no reason to change it from what we’ve seen. Egbuka is one of the best receivers in the country and Johnson has really carved out a nice spot for himself.
Wide Receiver (X)
Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after catching the third-quarter touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Marvin Harrison Jr.
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 205 pounds
Hometown | Philadelphia, PA
BACKUP | Carnell Tate
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 180 pounds
Hometown | Chicago, IL
Where Things Stand
Harrison Jr. would be the starter at wide receiver is there was a team in another galaxy. He’s the best pass-catcher in the country and should have a phenomenal year. Freshman Carnell Tate has really impressed and seems to have elbowed his way into the two-deep.
Wide Receiver (Z)
Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) makes the touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Julian Fleming
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 205 pounds
Hometown | Catawissa, PA
BACKUP | Jayden Ballard
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 196 pounds
Hometown | Massillon, OH
Where Things Stand
You can go ahead and mark Fleming down as the starter here. Behind him, players and coaches have raved about Jayden Ballard’s playmaking ability. Watch out for freshman Brandon Innis when he arrives on campus in the fall.
Tight End
Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) runs after the catch as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) defends during their second half at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Cade Stover
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 255 pounds
Hometown | Mansfield, OH
BACKUP | Gee Scott Jr.
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 239 pounds
Hometown | Seattle, WA
Where Things Stand
Stover’s decision to return for another year means he has the starting role from last season locked down for this one. Beyond him, Gee Scott Jr. has the most experience, but watch out for Jelani Thurman, who seems to have impressed and emerged in the spring to push him.
Left Tackle
Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) hits a padded sled during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Josh Fryar
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 320 pounds
Hometown | Beech Grove, IN
BACKUP | George Fitzpatrick
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 305 pounds
Hometown | Englewood, CO
Where Things Stand
We got a little bit of a taste of where things sit thanks to observations from the spring. This could change drastically as things move on because both tackles are a big area of concern at the moment. Right now, Josh Fryar seems to have a leg up on the starting spot with Fitzpatrick rotating in for the most reps behind him.
Left Guard
Freshman guard Donovan Jackson was the No 19 overall prospect in his recruiting class.
Ohio State Football Training Camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Donovan Jackson
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 320 pounds
Hometown | Bellaire, TX
BACKUP | Ben Christman
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 315 pounds
Hometown | Akron, OH
Where Things Stand
Barring a major surprise, Jackson will be the guy here to nail this spot down, and it looks like Christman will spell him when and if needed. Don’t be surprised if some of those we’ve seen backing up the starters in the spring shuffle around a bit in the fall.
Center
Mar 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) lines up during spring football drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Carson Hinzman
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 300 pounds
Hometown | Spring Valley, WI
BACKUP | Jakob James
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 297 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Where Things Stand
Losing Luke Wypler to the NFL draft was a pretty big hit for Ohio State and the projections were all over the place. Hinzman seems to have moved over to fill that spot and has separated himself a little. The competition is still ongoing but Jakob James got most of the time behind him.
Right Tackle
Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77), offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65), offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75), and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (67) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Tegra Tshabola
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 330 pounds
Hometown | West Chester, OH
BACKUP | Zen Michalski
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 7-inches, 310 pounds
Hometown | Floyds Knobs, IN
Where Things Stand
Ohio State would love to be further along at right tackle right now, but the reality is that the position is still up in the air. Tshabola looks the part but is still developing into the spot, while Michalski has been the de facto backup behind him in spring. Don’t be surprised if OSU looks in the portal to find help here.
Right Guard
Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Two Deep
STARTER | Matthew Jones
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 312 pounds
Hometown | Brooklyn, NY
BACKUP | Enokk Vimahi
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 310 pounds
Hometown | Kahuku, HI
Where Things Stand
Having Jones for another year will at least ease the losses the offensive line had to deal with. He’s the solid No. 1 here. Vimahi has been biding his time and trying to break into more playing time but looks ready to serve in the backup role behind him.
[lawrence-auto-related count=5]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.