Post-spring edition: Ranking the top 20 running backs in the Big Ten heading into 2023

Our post-spring rankings are underway. We have ranked the head coaches and the projected starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten — you can see both articles below.

We are now transitioning to the top running backs in the conference. The Big Ten lost some premier backs from last season. Chase Brown (Illinois), Mo Ibrahim (Minnesota), and Evan Hull (Northwestern) were all at the top a season ago in terms of yardage and production. While those teams are trying to find ways to replicate their production, teams like Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin all get their stars back for 2023.

In this segment, we are going to rank the top 20 running backs in the conference. Our only rule is each team can have two running backs listed as the maximum. There are a few teams that have three or four running backs that may be better than Northwestern or Rutgers‘ top back.

Here are the best of the best running backs in the conference

Kyle Monangai -- Rutgers

Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai runs for a gain against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing.

2022 stats: 109 carries, 445 yards (4.1 yards per carry), and two touchdowns

Kyle Monangai is a bruising back who took over the starting duties when freshman Samuel Brown V went down with an injury last season. Monangai did a solid, but not spectacular job last season when he was thrust into the starting light. He should split duties once again this season.

Chez Mellusi -- Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2022 stats: 112 carries, 473 yards (4.2 yards per carry), and two touchdowns

Heading into his senior year at Wisconsin, Chez Mellusi will once again back up star Braelon Allen. Mellusi has done a good job when called upon and would probably be ranked higher if he was the sole running back. His production could take a hit this season since Luke Fickell is the new head coach and may install a air-raid type of offense.

Christian Turner -- Indiana

Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 128 carries, 516 yards (4.0 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns

Christian Turner is now headed to his third school. Turner started his career at Michigan and then transferred to Wake Forest where he was for two seasons. The Hoosiers have to replace Shaun Shivers, but they return Josh Henderson who will see carries as well. Since Tom Allen made it a priority to bring Turner in, we figure he will begin the season as the starter.

Reggie Love -- Illinois

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 71 carries, 330 yards (4.6 yards per carry), and two touchdowns

Illinois has the tall task of replacing NFL draftee Chase Brown for the season. Reggie Love was the primary backup to Brown last season, so he should see plenty of carries in Bret Bielema’s scheme. However, we don’t think he will be the primary starter.

Samuel Brown V -- Rutgers

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 86 carries, 374 yards (4.3 yards per carry), and three touchdowns

Samuel Brown V was a highly touted recruit a year ago. Rutgers landed the top-30 running back and he looked as if he would be the starter for the Scarlet Knights, but an injury cut his season short. As long as Brown recovers, he should be the 1A option in the Rutgers’ backfield.

Nathan Carter -- Michigan State

AP Photo/Tyler Tate

2022 stats: 65 carries, 405 yards (6.2 yards per carry), and one touchdown

Mel Tucker once again dipped into the transfer portal to find a running back. Nathan Carter is entering his junior year and decided to leave UConn for the Spartans. Carter led the Huskies during the first four games of the season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Carter should split carries with Jalen Berger in 2023, but has the ability to surpass him.

Jalen Berger -- Michigan State

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

2022 stats: 148 carries, 683 yards (4.6 yards per carry), and six touchdowns

The former Wisconsin Badger transferred to MSU last season and was the primary ball carrier. Berger’s production disappointed after being a highly-sought after transfer, but he showed promise at times as well behind a suspect offense. He will need to impress to keep the job over incoming transfer Nathan Carter.

Josh McCray -- Illinois

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 19 carries for 56 yards (2.9 yards per carry)

Josh McCray looked to be the 1B to Chase Brown two years ago. During his freshman season, McCray rushed for 549 yards but a severe injury cut that season short and McCray never was able to get back healthy last season. Now that Brown is gone, and McCray is healthy, Illinois is hoping to see him bounce back to the 2021 version. If so, the Illini has another good one in McCray.

Anthony Grant -- Nebraska

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats: 218 carries, 915 yards (4.2 yards per carry), and six touchdowns

Anthony Grant is headed into his senior season after exploding onto the scene last year with 915 rushing yards. But there are major concerns in Lincoln surrounding Grant. New coach Matt Ruhle has already suspended the running back this spring, but there is hope he will rejoin the team at some point. As long as he comes back, Grant should excel in the new scheme at Nebraska.

Kaleb Johnson -- Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats: 151 carries, 779 yards (5.2 yards per carry), and six touchdowns

There wasn’t much excitement in Iowa surrounding the offense last season. But then-freshman Kaleb Johnson gave Iowa fans hope after leading the team in rushing a year ago. With the Hawkeyes bringing in former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, the offense may open up more for Johnson to get more production.

Devin Mockobee -- Purdue

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 195 carries, 968 yards (5.0 yards per carry), and nine touchdowns; 32 receptions for 274 yards

Another true freshman burst onto the scenes last year. Devin Mockobee wasn’t supposed to start, but after King Doerue got injured, it was Mockobee’s job to lose. The sophomore back figures to get even more playing time in Ryan Walter’s offensive system.

Kaytron Allen -- Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 167 carries, 867 yards (5.2 yards per carry), and 10 touchdowns; 20 receptions, 188 yards, and one touchdown

The first of two Penn State running backs. Kaytron Allen was a stud his freshman year and would be much higher on this list if he started for the Nittany Lions, but he is stuck behind another sophomore. Allen is a great safety net if something happens to Nicholas Singleton.

Sean Tyler -- Minnesota

Western Michigan Broncos running back Sean Tyler (9) runs by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Tyriq Mack (20) during first half action of the Quick Lane Bowl Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field.

2022 stats: 209 carries, 1,027 yards (4.9 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns

Minnesota has the difficult task of replacing Mo Ibrahim, but the Gophers went out and got a good one via the transfer portal. Sean Tyler, the former Western Michigan Bronco, surpassed 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and figures to be in a great landing spot in a run-heavy scheme, especially was an unproven quarterback.

Roman Hemby -- Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 188 carries, 989 yards (5.3 yards per carry), and 10 touchdowns

The Big Ten had a ton of good freshmen running backs last season, and Roman Hemby was one of those. The Terps had zero proven running backs entering the 2022 season, but now Maryland has one of the better backs heading into the 2023 season. What’s even more impressive, is what Hemby did in a pass-first offense.

TreVeyon Henderson -- Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 107 carries, 571 yards (5.3 yards per carry), and six touchdowns

Last season, I had Henderson as the best back in the Big Ten heading into 2022, but injuries really derailed his season. Henderson played in eight games last season, but when he was healthy, he wasn’t the same back as his freshman year. Miyan Williams appeared to replace him, but there is no doubt Henderson has the potential to be the best back in the Big Ten if 100% healthy.

Miyan Williams -- Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) stiff arms Akron Zips safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell (8) during the game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25.

2022 stats: 128 carries, 825 yards (6.4 yards per carry), and 14 touchdowns

Miyan Williams played 10 games last season and appeared to take the mantle as the top running back under Ryan Day. Williams is a tough runner and can make defenders miss. The Buckeyes will likely depend on Williams a little more to begin the year while breaking in a new quarterback.

Donovan Edwards -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats: 140 carries, 991 yards (7.1 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns; 18 receptions, 200 yards, and two touchdowns

Donovan Edwards has the potential to be the best running back in the Big Ten if he wasn’t behind Blake Corum. The Wolverines saw what it would be like if Edwards was the lead back during the final three games of the season — he rushed for 520 yards in those three games. The former five-star recruit averaged 7.1 yards per carry last season, and that leads all returning Big Ten running backs.

Nicholas Singleton -- Penn State

Syndication: York Daily Record

2022 stats: 156 carries, 1,061 yards (6.8 yards per carry), and 12 touchdowns

Nicholas Singleton proved why he was a hot commodity coming out of high school. There was zero doubt that he was the best running back on the roster last season and he enters the 2023 season as not only one of the best running backs in the Big Ten but one of the best backs in the country. Oh, and he is only a sophomore.

Braelon Allen -- Wisconsin

John Fisher/Getty Images

2022 stats: 230 carries, 1,242 yards (5.4 yards per carry), and 11 touchdowns

The junior back surpassed 1,000 yards in both of his seasons with Wisconsin. The Badgers have been inept at throwing the ball during Allen’s tenure, but that may change this season with Luke Fickell coaching. Although Fickell likes throwing the football, Allen should still have a prominent role.

Blake Corum -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats: 247 carries, 1,463 yards (5.9 yards per carry), and 18 touchdowns

The 2022 Heisman candidate returns to Michigan for 2023 and he is the obvious No. 1 choice here. What could have been for Corum last season? He missed the final three games due to an injury and while Donovan Edwards stepped up, the Wolverines’ offense obviously missed his presence. The maize and blue offense should be really good again with Corum returning to Ann Arbor.

