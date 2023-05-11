Post-spring edition: Ranking the top 30 pass-catchers in the Big Ten heading into 2023

We have been doing different rankings inside of the Big Ten. We have ranked the coaches in the conference, the projected starting quarterbacks, and most recently we ranked the 20-best running backs in the Big Ten — you can find all three stories below.

But now it’s time to debate the top pass-catchers in the Big Ten.

For this exercise, we are going to rank the 30-best in the conference and it’s a mixture between tight ends and wide receivers. To try and give more teams a chance to have players on this list, our only rule is that one team can only have three players ranked on the list.

Here are the best 30 pass-catchers in the Big Ten.

Related

Post-spring edition: Ranking the top 20 running backs in the Big Ten heading into 2023 Post-spring edition: Ranking Big Ten starting quarterbacks for 2023 Ranking every Big Ten football head coach

Bryce Kritz -- Northwestern

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

2022 stats: 19 receptions for 212 yards (11.1 yards per catch)

Northwestern lost its top three pass-catchers from a year ago. Kritz, a senior, has been biding his time and was fourth on the team with 212 years in 2022. The Wildcats went out and landed former Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant, who should help open up the passing game.

Luke Lachey -- Iowa

Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (85) runs the ball against Kentucky during the first quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

2022 stats: 28 receptions, 398 yards (14.2 yards per catch), and four touchdowns

Luke Lachey was second on the team last year behind now-Detroit Lion, Sam LaPorta. The Hawkeyes utilize the tight end position at a high clip, so Lachey should see plenty of targets from new starter, Cade McNamara.

Corey Dyches -- Maryland

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 39 receptions, 494 yards (12.6 yards per catch), and three touchdowns

Corey Dyches is the second tight end on the list and he had a solid year for Maryland a year ago. He was second on the team in receiving yards and was tied for second for touchdowns caught on the season. The Terps return Taulia Tagovailoa and he has good chemistry with the big tight end.

Theo Johnson -- Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 20 receptions, 328 yards (16.4 yards per catch), and four touchdowns

Penn State lost three big-time pass catchers from last season, but the Nittany Lions return big Theo Johnson at tight end. Johnson split time at the position with Brenton Strange last season, and now the tight end spot belongs to Johnson.

Pat Bryant -- Illinois

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 34 receptions, 453 yards (13.3 yards per catch), and two touchdowns

The talk of the town when it comes to Illinois a year ago was its stellar defense and Chase Brown at running back. But the Illini passing game was solid and Illinois returns both of its top targets from last season. Pat Bryant was a good option for Tommy DeVito and production should continue to go up this season.

Kaden Prather -- Maryland

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) knocks the ball put from West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) during the first half in the Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

2022 stats: 52 receptions. 501 yards (9.6 yards per catch), and three touchdowns

Maryland lost a few playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, but the Terps were able to go land former West Virginia transfer Kaden Prather in the portal. The 6-foot-4 WR was third on the Mountaineers in receiving yards in 2022. With a better quarterback throwing him the ball, Prather is bound to have even more yards.

Mershawn Rice -- Purdue

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green (22) defends Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Mershawn Rice (9) during second half action of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, December 03, 2022.

2022 stats: 23 receptions, 283 yards (12.3 yards per catch), and one touchdown

Charlie Jones is gone at wide receiver and the Boilermakers need someone to step up. Purdue returns TJ Sheffield, but there are so many unproven players behind him. Mershawn Rice has the experience, a senior, and has caught some passes in big games. Look for him to be the No. 2 option in a Graham Harrell offensive system.

Billy Kemp -- Nebraska

Virginia’s Billy Kemp IV scores against Louisville in the first half.

2022 stats: 16 receptions, 116 yards (7.3 yard per catch)

Matt Rhule went out and landed Billy Kemp out of Virginia in the portal. Kemp played in seven games last season due to injuries, but he is one of the more decorated receivers that went to Virginia in some time. In the prior two seasons, the former Cavalier caught 644 and 725 yards, respectively. Kemp should see a big role this season for Nebraska.

Naseim Brantley -- Rutgers

Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 53 receptions, 893 yards (16.8 yards per catch), and nine touchdowns

Naseim Brantley comes to Rutgers as a grad transfer from Western Illinois. The Scarlet Knights are without their top four targets from 2022 due to graduation, and Brantley has as good of a chance as anyone on that roster to become to the No. 1 option. He has the production at a lower level, but can he do it in the Big Ten?

Elijah Spencer -- Minnesota

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 57 receptions, 943 yards (16.5 yards per catch), and nine touchdowns

Elijah Spencer is another transfer portal find and he committed to play for P.J. Fleck and Minnesota. Spencer was the top target for Charlotte last season and he figures to be right in the mix for Minnesota this season,

Colston Loveland -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats: 16 receptions, 235 yards (14.6 yards per catch), and two touchdowns

Colston Loveland didn’t make an immediate impact last season for Michigan, but the then-freshman was a force at the end of the season. Loveland was behind Luke Schoonmaker last season and even thought Jim Harbaugh went out and landed AJ Barner, Loveland should be the No. 1 option at tight end for the maize and blue.

Daniel Jackson -- Minnesota

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 37 receptions, 557 yards (15.0 yards per catch), and five touchdowns

Chris Autumn-Bell went down injured last year, but Daniel Jackson stepped up and led the Gophers in receiving yards. Jackson returns but so does Aumtun-Bell, so we think Jackson’s production may take a small hit, but he will still be a factor.

Bryson Green -- Wisconsin

Wisconsin wide receiver Bryson Green (9) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2022 stats: 36 receptions, 584 yards (16.2 yards per catch), and five touchdowns

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell went out and landed three transfer wide receivers in the portal, and arguably the biggest get was former Oklahoma State receiver, Bryson Green. Green was second on the team last season in receiving yards, and with Fickell’s offense, Green has a chance to become a mainstay in Wisconsin.

Marcus Washington -- Nebraska

Nebraska’s Marcus Washington, right, catches a pass as Iowa defensive back Riley Moss defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

2022 stats: 31 receptions, 471 yards (15.1 yards per catch), and one touchdown

Marcus Washington was the second option in 2022 behind Trey Palmer who is now in the NFL. Washington, although in a new offense, will have the first opportunity to become the No. 1 option in 2023. Matt Rhule should be able to scheme up different ways to help Washington succeed.

DeQuece Carter -- Indiana

Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 56 receptions, 1,166 yards (20.8 yards per catch), and 13 touchdowns

Tom Allen went out and landed a huge transfer via the transfer portal. DeQuece Carter comes to Indiana from FCS Fordham. He put up incredible number last season, but will defenses in the Big Ten be too much for the explosive playmaker? If the Hoosiers are able to pass the ball, Carter has a chance to have decent numbers.

Chris Autumn-Bell -- Minnesota

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

2022 stats: 11 receptions, 214 yards (19.4 yards per catch), and one touchdown

Chris Autumn-Bell is entering his final year of eligibility and is coming off an ACL injury. He was supposed to have a monster season a year ago with Tanner Morgan behind center, but things weren’t meant to be. If Autumn-Bell can stay healthy, he has a chance to be one of the best Big Ten receivers this season.

Tre Mosley -- Michigan State

Michigan State’s Tre Mosley runs after a catch against Indiana during double overtime on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

2022 stats: 35 receptions, 359 yards (10.2 yards per catch), and four touchdowns.

I’ll admit, if Keon Coleman wouldn’t of left Michigan State, Trey Mosley would not be this high on the list. But when you think about what’s left at MSU, Mosley is the unquestioned No. 1 returning wide receiver. Noah Jim, or whoever starts at quarterback, should be looking to Mosley quite a bit this season.

Erick All -- Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats: three receptions for 36 yards

Erick All lands as the highest-ranked tight end on our list. An injury forced All to miss most of last season with Michigan, but the now-Iowa tight end had a good year for the Wolverines two seasons ago and has familiarity with Cade McNamara who is also at Iowa. In a tight-end happy scheme, All should flourish with the Hawkeyes.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith -- Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 24 receptions, 389 yards (16.2 yards per catch), and four touchdowns

KeAndre Lambert-Smith went from being the No. 3 or No. 4 option a year ago to being a big-time target in 2023. Even though we don’t think he will be the No. 1 option — more on that later — Lambert-Smith will be at least the second option at worst. Drew Allar will love throwing the ball to him.

Roman Wilson -- Michigan

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats: 25 receptions, 376 yards (15.0 yards per catch), and four touchdowns

The past two seasons, it seemed like it was going to be Roman Wilson’s year to break out, but either injuries or the non-use of Wilson has hindered production. Michigan fans have seen glimpses of what Wilson can do, and after the Wolverines lost Ronnie Bell to graduation, Wilson is in line to become a bigger piece of the puzzle.

TJ Sheffield -- Purdue

Syndication: Journal-Courier

2022 stats: 46 receptions, 480 yards (10.4 yards per catch), and four touchdowns

As mentioned earlier, Charlie Jones is gone and Purdue is trying to figure out how to replace him. TJ Sheffield should help fill some of the void. He shined last season as the second option and with Graham Harrell coming along to be the offensive coordinator, the passing game should be just fine.

Julian Fleming -- Ohio State

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

2022 stats: 34 receptions, 533 yards (15.6 yards per catch), and six touchdowns

The former top-ranked recruit has never turned into the best player on the Buckeyes, but to his defense, Ohio State is loaded. Fleming caught over 500 yards last season behind both Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes are filthy talented at wide receiver

Jeshaun Jones -- Maryland

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 44 receptions, 557 yards (12.6 yards per catch), and four touchdowns

The senior wide receiver led the Terps in receiving a year ago and that was even with former five-star Rakim Jarrett on the roster. Jeshaun Jones established great chemistry with Taulia Tagovailoa and with both being back for another year, Jones is looking to have a monster season.

Cam Camper -- Indiana

Rick Janzaruk-The Herald Times

2022 stats: 46 receptions, 569 yards (12.3 yards per catch), and two touchdowns

Cam Camper was having a great season last year until he tore his ACL in the seventh game of the season. All signs point to Indiana having Camper back to begin the season and Tom Allen has a bonafide No. 1 option for his quarterback to throw to.

Isaiah Williams -- Illinois

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 82 receptions, 715 yards (8.7 yards per catch), and five touchdowns

Isaiah Williams wasn’t explosive in 2022, but he’s what you call a possession wide receiver. The big wideout caught nearly anything thrown his way and is as sure-handed as they come. Williams returns as the Illini’s best option at wide receiver.

Dante Cephas -- Penn State

Kent State University hosted Ohio University for the 2022 Homecoming game on Saturday, October 1. The Golden Flashes win in overtime, 31-24. Dante Cephas breaks free of Tariq Drake.

2022 stats: 48 receptions, 744 yards (15.5 yards per catch), and three touchdowns

I was high on Mitchell Tinsley last year when he transferred to Penn State from Western Kentucky. Tinsley was good, but not great last year. However, I’m certain Dante Cephas will excel with the Nittany Lions. His season was cut short last year with Kent State, but Cephas has all the playmaking ability in the world after catching for over 1,200 yards in 2021.

Cephas will be Drew Allar’s top target this season. Book it.

Cornelius Johnson -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 stats:32 receptions, 499 yards (15.5 yards per catch), and six touchdowns

I have admittedly been hard on Cornelius Johnson at times. But Johnson turned it on against Ohio State and was good in the final two games of the season. With Ronnie Bell leaving for the draft, Johnson returns to Ann Arbor as the top target for J.J. McCarthy. We would expect Michigan to throw the ball a little more this season, so a 1,000-yard season for Johnson is not out of the question.

Chimere Dike -- Wisconsin

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 47 receptions, 689 yards (14.6 yards per catch), and six touchdowns

Chimere Dike was one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten last season with inadequate quarterback play. With Luke Fickell in town, the Badgers’ passing game is bound to get better. Dike should be among the best again this year.

Emeka Egbuka --Ohio State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates his touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium.

2022 stats: 74 receptions, 1,151 yards (15.5 yards per catch), and 10 touchdowns

Emeka Egbuka is part of Ohio State’s one-two punch at wide receiver. Egbuka could probably be anyone’s No. 1 option, but being at Ohio State, he is option two behind Marvin Harrison Jr. That’s okay, as long as Kyle McCord can throw the ball, Egbuka will be open.

Marvin Harrison Jr. -- Ohio State

Barbara Perenic-The Columbus Dispatch

2022 stats: 77 receptions, 1,263 yards (16.4 yards per catch), and 14 touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the unquestioned top wide receiver in the Big Ten. He can do just about anything on the football field and can jump with anyone. Harrison Jr. is already being talked about as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and if things go right in the season, he just may be.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire